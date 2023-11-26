Full list of Delhi Capitals released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Delhi Capitals have released as many as 11 players from their IPL 2023 roster ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Although most of them are squad players, some stars like Chetan Sakariya and Manish Pandey are headline-worthy.

They have retained 16 players. Talented but out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw, who some reports suggested could be released, is among them.

Left-arm pacer Sakariya has been one of the best talents in the IPL over the last few years but has been unlucky with injuries of late. In 2023, he played just two matches, picking up three wickets at an average of 29.67.

Pandey had another off-season with the bat. He scored only 50 runs across nine innings at an average of 17.98. Some reports have suggested that Chennai Super Kings could go for the experienced Karnataka middle-order batter.

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who has been unable to translate his domestic form in the IPL, will go to the IPL 2024 auction table. Among the bowlers, injury-prone pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti got the ax and so did Bangladeshi 2023 World Cup squad member Mustafizur Rahman.

Most batters released are top and middle-order batters. The Capitals have got a boost in that sector with Rishabh Pant likely to return after missing the last season. The bowling department looks quite set and in need of only a few additions.

The franchise now has ₹ 28.95 crore left in the purse for the IPL 2024 auction.

Delhi Capitals released players

Rilee Rossow, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya and Aman Khan.

Delhi Capitals retained players

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar.