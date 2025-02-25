Full list of retentions announced by 8 franchises for The Hundred 2025 ft. Rashid Khan, Faf du Plessis

Ahead of the draft for The Hundred 2025, teams have finalized their retentions. The teams were allowed to retain up to 10 players from their squads from the 2024 season. The retentions could include one centrally contracted England player and up to three overseas players.

As the teams have announced their retentions for The Hundred 2025, the remaining spots will be filled during the draft or during the Vitality Wildcard draft.

Additionally, teams were allowed to make one direct signing, which would be an overseas signing, who did not play for them in the 2024 edition, as a part of the 20 allowed retentions.

Oval Invincibles Men made a notable overseas signing as a part of their retention, including Afghanistan all-rounder and T20 star Rashid Khan in their squad. Southern Brave also retained Faf du Plessis.

Here is the full list of retentions announced by eight franchises for The Hundred 2025 -

Birmingham Phoenix Men

Ben Duckett, Trent Boult - Overseas, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Adam Milne - Overseas, Benny Howell, Tim Southee - Overseas, Dan Mousley, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald.

London Spirit Men

Liam Dawson, Dan Worrall, Kane Williamson - Overseas, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings.

Manchester Originals Men

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen - Overseas, Matty Hurst, Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall.

Northern Superchargers Men

Harry Brook, David Miller - Overseas, Adil Rashid, Mitchell Santner - Overseas, Brydon Carse, Ben Dwarshuis - Overseas, Matthew Potts, Pat Brown, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes.

Oval Invincibles Men

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan - Overseas, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Donovan Ferreira - Overseas, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye.

Southern Brave Men

Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Faf du Plessis - Overseas, Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Craig Overton, Finn Allen - Overseas, Danny Briggs, James Coles.

Trent Rockets Men

Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis - Overseas, Tom Banton, Sam Cook, John Turner, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison.

Welsh Fire Men

Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith - Overseas, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stevie Eskinazi.

When will The Hundred 2025 begin?

The Hundred 2025 will begin on Tuesday, August 5, with eight teams participating in the tournament. Oval Invincibles are the defending champions of The Hundred. They won the previous edition in 2024 by defeating Southern Brave in the final.

Batting first, Oval Invincibles scored 147/9 from their 100 balls. They then restricted Southern Brave to 130/7, thus winning by 17 runs and clinching The Hundred 2024 title.

