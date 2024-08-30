Full list of Trinbago Knight Riders players for CPL 2024 ft. Andre Russell & Sunil Narine

The upcoming 12th season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place between August 30 and October 7, 2024. The competition will feature six teams, with the Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, and Saint Lucia Kings vying for the title.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are the most successful team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League, with four championships to their name, claimed in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

However, under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, the Knight Riders had a fine season in the previous edition, finishing as the runners-up. They secured the second spot on the points table with six victories and advanced to the knockouts by defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1, though they eventually fell short against the same team in the final.

Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer for the Riders, the fourth overall, with 291 runs in 11 matches with a high score of 102. Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil finished as the highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps.

Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the Knight Riders in the upcoming season with the likes of retained star players including Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, and Akeal Hosein. They have also retained the services of Dwayne Bravo, the former West Indian bowling all-rounder, along with some of the new domestic players including Shaquere Parris, Keacy Carty, Nathan Edward, and Mark Deyal.

Waqar Salamkheil and Tim David are two of the international retentions from the Knight Riders. England’s Jason Roy, Ireland’s Josh Little, and United States of America’s Ali Khan are the newly signed overseas players in the squad.

Tim David, another pre-draft signing, will join the Trinbago Knight Riders only after their first four games. To cover for the Australian power-hitter, the franchise has temporarily signed USA's Andries Gous.

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, September 1.

Trinbago Knight Riders squad for CPL 2024

Here is the Trinbago Knight Riders' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of CPL 2024:

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Tim David, Jason Roy, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Ali Khan, Keacy Carty, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Jayden Seales, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds

