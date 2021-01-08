"Future Indian captain" - Twitterati hails Shubman Gill after his maiden Test half-century

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill scored a sensational half-century on Day 2 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The 21-year-old played some fine shots and was unfazed by the Australian pace attack.

Team India did well to restrict the hosts to a total of 338 after the Aussies were 206-2 at one stage. It was now the turn of the batsmen to back up the good work done by the bowlers. Both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma looked confident in their footwork and dominated the Australian bowlers.

Their intent could be seen even in their defensive strokes and that always disheartens the bowling side. The visitors added 70 runs for the first wicket and successfully negotiated the opening burst by the Aussie quicks.

Although Rohit Sharma lost his wicket, Shubman Gill continued playing positively and soon brought about his half-century. He scored eight boundaries and played some delightful strokes. Although he couldn't go on and get a big score, he ensured that the Indian middle-order was not exposed to the new ball.

The impact of this innings could be huge in the context of the third Test as well as the remainder of the series. Team India know another win would enable them in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Two of India's most experienced batsmen in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease and with a relatively older ball, the visitors will be looking to take their team past Australia's first innings score.

Fans on Twitter heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his fine innings

Shubman Gill was retained as Team India's opener for the third Test ahead of Mayank Agarwal. Many believed this was a huge call as Agarwal had been the visitors' main Test opener for the past couple of years.

However, the youngster repaid the faith shown in him by the Indian team management. Although he will be disappointed for not having made a big score, this innings would give him reassurance that he belongs to the Test level.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Shubman Gill on an impressive innings. Here is what they had to say:

Bold call: Shubman Gill in contention for player of the decade award in 2030.#ShubmanGill#BorderGavaskarTrophy #NewYearTestMatch#AUSvIND — Sai Chaitanya (@yours_chaitanya) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's family at Sachin Tendulkar's house ;

Baat aisi h, jaat paat pe hum mante nahi, dehej hum lenge nahi😆#INDvsAUSTest #Shubmangill — 🌝😗 (@losx43) January 8, 2021

Gill belongs here .. Lambi Race ka goda h ladka .. Brilliant #ShubmanGill #AUSvIND — Half Engineer (@_Half_Engineer) January 8, 2021

Most elegant opening pair of recent times? Yes sir! #RohithSharma #ShubhamGill — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 8, 2021

A ⭐️ has arrived. Good start Gilly! You looked good the whole time. Don’t be too hard on yourself about the dismissal.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WHVyN3J0QY — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 8, 2021

The sound the ball leaving the bat of Shubman Gill is my favourite genre of music.#ShubmanGill #AUSvsIND — Sagar wagh (@Sagarwagh2002) January 8, 2021

So excited about #ShubmanGill , switched off the TV once he got out. Same feeling was there when #SachinTendulkar used to Bat for India . Hope Gill delivers on his Talent. #AUSvIND — Manoj (@mgknair) January 8, 2021