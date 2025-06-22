"Gambhir will have a chat with him" - Former RCB bowler's huge statement on Shubman Gill's fielding position after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Varun Aaron remarked that Shubman Gill must be a part of Team India's slip cordon amid the catching woes that dominated Day 2 of the first Test against England. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja failed to hold on to crucial opportunities off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in Headingley, Leeds.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped two chances in the slip cordon, handing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope massive reprieves early on in their innings. Ravindra Jadeja, arguably, got a much easier opportunity at gully, but spilled the ball instead. England batters made the most of their second lives as Duckett scored a well-compiled fifty while Pope is unbeaten on 100 at Stumps on Day 2.

Earlier, Karun Nair had taken a sharp catch at first slip to dismiss Zak Crawley in the first over of the innings. India's slip cordon has witnessed some changes after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket ahead of the series. Gill, being the captain, has shifted to the mid-on and mid-off positions, presumably to be in constant communication with the bowler.

Varun Aaron hinted that Gautam Gambhir might have a conversation with Shubman Gill, potentially returning to the slip cordon.

"Dropped chances, in the end, they cost you games. Jaiswal dropped one before Jaddu, it would have been a sharp catch, but you have to back him to take those chances. Cam Green, for Australia, takes these without a fuss. I would say Jaiswal can be up there, but he has dropped two now. One of those days where it does not go for you," Aaron said on ESPN Cricinfo

"Shubman Gill has been standing at mid on and mid off, one of the better slip fielders in India. I would back Shubman to be in the slips and take these catches, especially in England. Maybe Gambhir will have a chat with him, and be like, 'You can speak to the bowler in between overs and stuff like that, but we need you in the slips'," he added.

Shubman Gill has taken 25 catches in Test cricket, three of which came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam in 2024. He is accustomed to being in the slip cordon, and is one of the most reliable fielders the Men in Blue have among their ranks.

"It normally doesn’t happen" - Team India batting coach on dropped catches by on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja's dropped catch evoked unwelcome memories of his spilled attempt off Pankaj Singh's bowling during the 2014 tour of England. The all-rounder had dropped Alastair Cook on Day 1 of the third Test in Southampton, in the early stages. The then-England skipper went on to score 95 as England piled 569-7 to change the momentum of the entire series.

"It normally doesn’t happen," Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said at the post-day press conference (via Times of India).

England recovered well after the initial testing spell by Jasprit Bumrah and finished on 209-3 at Stumps on Day 2.

