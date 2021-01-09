"Game g(on)e!" - Twitterati erupts as Team India hand Australia the advantage on Day 3

What seemed to be an evenly-poised Test match at the end of Day 2 has surely shifted in Australia's favour after Team India's poor show on Day 3.

With a lead of 197 runs and eight wickets in hand, the hosts are in the driver's seat to win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and take a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India had resumed Day 3 on 96-2 and had two of their most experienced Test batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. While Pujara continued to score at a slow pace, like he usually does, Rahane too played a very subdued innings, which was surprising after his exploits in the Boxing Day Test.

The duo couldn't put pressure on the Australian quicks and eventually, the hosts got their first breakthrough of the day when they sent back the stand-in Indian skipper. Hanuma Vihari then carelessly ran himself out when his partnership with Pujara seemed to be building up nicely.

Rishabh Pant showed a lot of promise with the bat but yet again threw away a good start by edging one to the slips. In the very next over, Pujara was dismissed after bringing up his slowest Test fifty. That was the beginning of yet another Indian batting collapse.

From 195-4, Team India were bundled out for just 244, handing the Australians a healthy first-innings lead of 94 runs. The Australian pacers were relentless and stuck to a tight line and length. However, they were also helped by India's questionable running between the wickets that led to three run-outs.

It was a dynamite display in the field by Australia! Watch all 10 Indian wickets to fall here #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4I05u5eEt9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2021

Team India's only hope now was to pick up early wickets and try to bowl out the hosts as soon as possible. The visitors picked up two quick wickets and sent both the Australian openers Will Pucovski and David Warner packing.

However, Australia's two best batsmen - Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith - called the shots in the final session of Day 3. The duo added an unbeaten 68 runs for the third wicket and made sure the hosts lost no further wickets.

Advertisement

Team India's strike bowler Ravindra Jadeja was not on the field, as he injured his thumb while batting. That meant the beleaguered visitors had one less attacking option up their sleeves, which didn't help their cause.

With both Smith and Labuschagne looking in fine touch, things are not looking great for Team India.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that the visitors will be able to bounce back on Day 4 and give themselves a chance of completing an unlikely chase, especially considering the injuries to Pant and Jadeja. The 32-year-old all-rounder may not be able to bowl for Team India on Day 4, which is a worrisome prospect for the visitors.

Fans on Twitter livid with Team India's poor performance on Day 3

Indian fans on Twitter couldn't believe the way the visitors handed over the advantage to Australia on Day 3. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

#INDvsAUS



From last 4 decades our bowlers were pissing on effort of our batsmen and this decade it's vice versa. pic.twitter.com/00XizF3RP4 — Himanshu Gupta (@akashsingla15) January 9, 2021

Spoiler Alert :-



Pujara will have Highest Strike rate tomorrow the entire tour he ever had. Tomorrow when lots of Defensive techniques will be required he will go for shots.#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Only rain can save india now, will it rain on day 4 or day 5? #INDvsAUS — A (@theamarone) January 9, 2021

Forget winning, even if we draw now, it will be a huge positive from us 🙁#INDvsAUS — Wiseguy (@not_a_wiseguy) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

The good thing about such a day is, there are no doubts about waking up early tomorrow. Catch up on your sunday sleep and hope no more players are injured. #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 9, 2021

Aussies totally in control of the game . Exploiting the conditions and sticking to different plans and executing them has been their strength . Looks like the Indian team once again have an uphill task and that’s what test cricket 🏏 is all about . #INDvsAUS — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) January 9, 2021