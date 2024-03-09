"Garden mein ghoomne wale bande"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma poses with a couple of youngsters after 4-1 series win vs England 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma posed with some young teammates after the series victory against England and added a hilarious caption while sharing it on Instagram.

India emerged victorious in the fifth Test against England comprehensively by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamshala on Saturday (March 9) inside three days. Courtesy of the victory, the hosts won the five-match series by a 4-1 margin.

It was a special triumph for captain Rohit Sharma and the team management as they had to deal with the absence of several senior players throughout the series. They did a commendable job by giving opportunities and backing to several youngsters, who repaid it with magnificent match-winning performances.

Rohit Sharma shared a picture on his official Instagram handle on Saturday evening. In it, he was posing with youngsters like Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan, who all performed their roles well for the team despite their inexperience.

Rohit also added a hilarious caption that reminded everyone of his stum mic comment during the second Test in Vizag. He used a couple of commonly used swear words in Hindi to discipline the fielders to avoid over-rate penalty issues. He posted the following and captioned it:

"Garden mein ghoomne wale bande 😏[ People who roam in garden]"

"I think he's a terrific leader"- Rahul Dravid on Rohit Sharma

Speaking to the broadcasters after the conclusion of the fifth Test, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was elated with his team's performance in the series. He heaped praise on captain Rohit Sharma for handling the youngsters well on and off the field. Dravid said:

"I think I'm privileged to work with a lovely team. It's not just about me. And I think this is a fantastic bunch of professionals that I have the privilege of working with. And I'm learning from them all the time.

"Rohit [Sharma] has been fantastic to work with. I think he's a terrific leader. And just the guys gravitate towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see."

Do you think Rohit had a good series as captain? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App