New Zealand players to depart for England this weekend, says head coach Gary Stead

New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead is hopeful that the Kiwi cricketers currently in the Maldives will depart to the UK this weekend.

After the suspension of IPL 2021, the likes of Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and physio Tommy Simsek headed to the Maldives along with the Australian contingent.

With England to host the Blackcaps for a two-match Test series in early June just ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, these players are to depart to the UK to join the rest of the team.

Gary Stead stated that he wasn't fully aware of the details and added that discussions were on about whether players arriving from the Maldives will have to quarantine upon reaching England.

"I don't know all the details right now. My understanding is that they are looking to leave (Maldives) somewhere around the time that we leave -- May 15, 16, or 17 -- in that time frame. My understanding is that the England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as opposed to New Zealand," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

Gary Stead said cricketers could work on their fitness during their time in the Maldives and mentioned that the current situation demands that they adapt.

"They can still work on their fitness. So I don't see it as a bad thing. It's an adapting world and I think that's just something we've got to keep doing," he added.

The final camp for our New Zealand based players heading to England started today in Lincoln. Hear from coaches Gary Stead, @ronchi04 and @shanejurgo about what they hope team gets out of the two pre-departure training camps. #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/ybhRLsHO1g — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 11, 2021

The best thing he could do was get home for a while: Gary Stead on Trent Boult

Gary Stead also defended Trent Boult's decision to fly back to New Zealand, adding that it would help the left-arm pacer improve his mental health.

"Everyone has got their reasons around it. India changed very, very quickly, over the space of two or three days, and there were options put in front of the guys and he (Boult) felt for him and his mental health, the best thing he could do was get home for a while.

"He is a professional, he has been there in the international circuit for a long time now. He will be ready. We are working through what build-up looks like to him and his readiness for the World Test Championship final when he comes back to us," said Gary Stead.

The New Zealand team, which is currently training at the high-performance center in Lincoln, is expected to depart for England in a few days.