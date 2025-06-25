"Best fielders in the world have dropped catches" - Gautam Gambhir answers tough queries after loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to blame any individuals for the visitors' five-wicket loss to England in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. Admitting that India faltered in multiple departments, the former opener termed the defeat as a collective failure.

Despite dominating the Leeds Test for a majority of four days, India lost the match to England, conceding a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Set a target of 371, the hosts got home in the last session of play on Day 5. Opener Ben Duckett led the charge with 149, while Zak Crawley and Joe Root hit half-centuries.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir lamented the fact that India could not put up a 600-plus total in the first innings. He also downplayed the fact that the visitors dropped multiple catches in the Test at crucial junctures.

"Best fielders in the world have dropped catches. Batting, yes, disappointing. We could have dominated had we scored over 600 in the first innings," Gambhir opined (as quoted by Times of India)

India's bowling in both innings also left a lot to be desired. Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-fer in the first essay, but England scored 465. In the second innings, Ben Stokes and co. chased 371 in clinical fashion. Throwing his weight behind the bowling department, the head coach commented:

"We can’t question our bowlers after every Test. How will we groom them? We need to keep backing our players. We need to build a fast bowling battery.

"We just didn’t lose the Test because of our tail. We lose together, win together," he went on to add.

India suffered two shocking batting collapses in the Leeds Test against England. They lost seven wickets for 41 runs in the first innings and six wickets for 31 runs in the second innings.

"We have to give him time" - Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill

The Leeds clash marked Shubman Gill's first Test as captain. He made a big impact with the willow, scoring a wonderful hundred in the first innings. His inexperience as leader, though, came to the fore as England cruised home on Day 5. Analyzing Gill's overall performance in his debut Test as captain, Gambhir said:

"First Test, there are always nerves. He was phenomenal… getting a hundred with the bat. We have to give him time."

Having lost the Leeds Test from a strong position, Team India will need to lift themselves quickly. The second Test of the five-match series begins at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2.

