Gautam Gambhir arrives at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of ENG vs IND Tests 2025 [Watch]

Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was seen with his wife, Natasha Jain, at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday, May 15. The 43-year-old was last in the spotlight during India’s victorious campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
The Men in Blue went unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinched the title with a thrilling four-wicket win in the final against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai. It marked India’s first ICC trophy under Gambhir’s leadership as head coach.
Meanwhile, ahead of India’s upcoming five-Test series in England, Gautam Gambhir was seen with his wife in Mumbai on May 15, as the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.
Fans can watch the video here (via IANS' X handle):
The much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England will begin on June 20, with Leeds hosting the first match. The second Test is scheduled to start on July 2 at Edgbaston, followed by the third Test at Lord’s, which will begin on July 10. The final two matches will be played at Emirates Old Trafford and Kennington Oval, starting on July 23 and July 31, respectively.
Gautam Gambhir reacts as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket
Ahead of the England series, former India Test captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli announced their retirement from red-ball cricket. Rohit made the announcement on May 7. He played 67 Test matches for India, amassing 4,301 runs, including 18 half-centuries and 12 centuries.
Reacting to the 38-year-old's retirement, Gautam Gambhir shared a post on X, writing:
“A master, a leader & a gem!”
Meanwhile, Kohli shared the news of his retirement via an Instagram post on Monday, May 12. He earned 123 Test caps and scored 9,230 runs, including 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries. The 36-year-old finished as the fourth-highest Indian scorer in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).
Reacting to the Delhi-born cricketer’s retirement, Gambhir wrote on X:
“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks.”
It will be intriguing to see who the BCCI appoints as the next captain of the Indian Test team, with Shubman Gill among the favorites.
