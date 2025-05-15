Gautam Gambhir arrives at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of ENG vs IND Tests 2025 [Watch]

Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was seen with his wife, Natasha Jain, at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday, May 15. The 43-year-old was last in the spotlight during India’s victorious campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

The Men in Blue went unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinched the title with a thrilling four-wicket win in the final against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai. It marked India’s first ICC trophy under Gambhir’s leadership as head coach.

Meanwhile, ahead of India’s upcoming five-Test series in England, Gautam Gambhir was seen with his wife in Mumbai on May 15, as the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.

Ad

Trending

Fans can watch the video here (via IANS' X handle):

Expand Tweet

Ad

The much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England will begin on June 20, with Leeds hosting the first match. The second Test is scheduled to start on July 2 at Edgbaston, followed by the third Test at Lord’s, which will begin on July 10. The final two matches will be played at Emirates Old Trafford and Kennington Oval, starting on July 23 and July 31, respectively.

Gautam Gambhir reacts as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket

Ahead of the England series, former India Test captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli announced their retirement from red-ball cricket. Rohit made the announcement on May 7. He played 67 Test matches for India, amassing 4,301 runs, including 18 half-centuries and 12 centuries.

Ad

Reacting to the 38-year-old's retirement, Gautam Gambhir shared a post on X, writing:

“A master, a leader & a gem!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Kohli shared the news of his retirement via an Instagram post on Monday, May 12. He earned 123 Test caps and scored 9,230 runs, including 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries. The 36-year-old finished as the fourth-highest Indian scorer in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

Reacting to the Delhi-born cricketer’s retirement, Gambhir wrote on X:

“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks.”

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to see who the BCCI appoints as the next captain of the Indian Test team, with Shubman Gill among the favorites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news