Gautam Gambhir gives 2 reasons why he would pick Rishabh Pant ahead of Sanju Samson in India's T20 WC 2024 playing XI [SK Match Ki Baat Exclusive]

Gautam Gambhir recently shared his views on who should be India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the T20 WC 2024. Gambhir picked Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson and gave two reasons for the former's selection.

India have named two wicketkeepers - Pant and Samson - in their T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking on Sportskeeda Cricket's Match Ki Baat show, Gambhir pointed out that while Pant has batted in the middle order in IPL, Samson has batted in the top order.

Since India already have Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli as their top three batters, Gautam Gambhir felt Rishabh Pant should feature in the starting XI.

Also, Gambhir opined that Pant is a left-handed batter and can bring variety to the team's middle order.

"Both have equal quality. Sanju has amazing quality, and even Rishabh has amazing quality. If I had to pick, I'd probably pick Rishabh Pant because he is a natural middle-order batter. Sanju, if you see in IPL, he has batted at number three. Rishabh has batted at number five, six and seven I think," Gambhir said.

"Looking at Team India's combination, we need the wicketkeeper in that position and not in the top order. So I'd start with Rishabh Pant. Plus, he is a left-hander in the middle-order, which gives you a left hand-right hand combination," he added.

In the end, Gambhir mentioned that if the Indian team management preferred Samson in the finisher's role, they can pick him in the playing XI above Pant.

"But again, if they see that Sanju can score more runs at number six or seven, they could go with him as well," Gambhir concluded.

"I don't think so"- Gautam Gambhir feels India will not pick 2 wicketkeepers in the playing XI

During the same show, the host asked Gautam Gambhir if the Indian team would pick both Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup matches.

Replying to that question, Gambhir said:

"I don't think so. I think only one out of those two will play, and whoever plays, the team management should back him. If Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson do not perform in one or two matches, do not criticize them or say that replace them. Whoever plays, I think we should back that player."

Expand Tweet

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 2. It will be interesting to see which wicketkeeper features in India's XI for their opening game against Ireland on June 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback