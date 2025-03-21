Gautam Gambhir leaves with family for France vacation during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is off for a vacation to France with his family as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin. Gambhir will not be a part of any IPL team as a coach or mentor this time as he is the head coach of the national team.

Gambhir, who now has some time off until the end of the IPL 2025 season, was seen leaving for France with his wife and kids for a vacation. He was spotted at the airport with his family, dressed in a black t-shirt with jeans and shoes.

Gautam Gambhir had joined the Kolkata Knight Riders last year as a mentor. Under his guidance, the team went on to win the IPL, and it was their third trophy in the history of the league.

Watch the Team India head coach leaving for France with his family in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

His next international assignment will be the five-match Test series against England in England, which will begin in June later this year. As for IPL 2025, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

India won the 2025 Champions Trophy under Gautam Gambhir

India won their first ICC event under coach Gautam Gambhir in the form of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh and followed it up with a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. In their final group-stage game, they beat New Zealand by 44 runs to top the group with six points.

India then faced Australia in the semi-final and defeated them by four wickets. In the final, they handed New Zealand a four-wicket loss to lift the 2025 Champions Trophy.

With this, India became the only team to win the Champions Trophy thrice after having won it previously in 2002 (joint winners) and 2013. After consecutive Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia, winning the 2025 Champions Trophy was a huge relief for both India and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

