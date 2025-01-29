“Gautam Gambhir made a technical & tactical mistake” - Former Pakistan batter’s blunt take on India head coach after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has called out Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir after their 26-run loss against England in the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

He claimed that Gautam Gambhir made a technical and tactical mistake which cost India the match. The hosts won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Basit Ali stated that there was no dew factor and as the ball was coming on to the bat better in the first innings than it was in the second, the Men in Blue should have batted first.

"England were 52/1 after the powerplay and India were 51/3. It looked a pitch as though 200 runs would be scored because there was no due factor. But Gautam (Gambhir) made a technical and tactical mistake. He thought let us bat later as we have already won two games. I think the ball came on to the bat nicely in the first innings as compared to the second," he said while talking on his YouTube channel "Basit Ali". (2:01)

Basit Ali also added that England's 26-run win in the third T20I has made the five-match series interesting after the hosts won the first two games.

"But the series has become interesting now. It is 2-1. If India had won it would have been 3-0," he added.

Basit Ali expresses delight on seeing India pacer Mohammed Shami back in action

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who last played an international match during the 2023 ODI World Cup, finally made his comeback in the third T20I against England. He did not play the first two matches of the series and had to wait to return to action.

The pacer was not at his absolute best as he only bowled three overs and gave away 25 runs at an economy-rate of 8.33. However, Basit was impressed with the way Shami bowled and claimed that he bowled fearlessly.

"I liked seeing Shami. The way he was hitting the seam, he was giving it his all. He is how he was before. He bowled without any fear," he said. (9:22)

