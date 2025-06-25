Gautam Gambhir makes a firm statement on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management after India's loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has clarified that there will be no change in the workload management plan for lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah despite the team's defeat in Leeds. Gambhir stated in no uncertain terms that the fast bowler will only play a total of three Tests during the ongoing tour of England.

England beat India by five wickets in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. Chasing a target of 371, the hosts got home in 82 overs in the last session of Day 5 to register their second-highest chase in Test cricket. Ben Duckett (149) led England's chase with a fine ton. For India, Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, registered figures of 0-57 in the second innings.

At a post-match press conference, Gambhir was asked if India would think about altering their original workload management plan for Bumrah. The former India opener, however, came up with a firm response. He said (via TOI):

"Haven’t decided which two matches Bumrah will play but he will play total of three. We need to manage his workload. Scoreline doesn’t change that… he will play three Tests only."

At the post-match presentation following India's five-wicket loss in Leeds, skipper Shubman Gill was also asked if the visitors had decided which three Tests Bumrah would be playing. He replied that the team would take it game-by-game. Gill said:

"It’s decided game-by-game. Once we’re close to the next game after a long break, we’ll see."

Bumrah picked up the first three wickets to fall in England first innings in the Leeds Test. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Duckett and Joe Root before returning to pick up the last two wickets and complete a well-deserved five-fer. In the second innings, though, the right-arm pacer failed to make much of an impact. India's lead pacer bowled 19 overs, but did not pick up a single wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah's terrific Test numbers

Bumrah has an excellent record in Test cricket. Having played 46 matches, he has claimed 210 wickets at an average of 19.60, with the aid of 14 five-fers and seven four-fers. Incredibly, of his 14 five-fers, as many as 12 have come away from home - four in Australia, three each in England and South Africa and two in West Indies.

The right-arm pacer had an exceptional tour of Australia during which he claimed 32 scalps. However, he could not bowl on the last day of the series after picking up a back injury. India's overdependence on Bumrah during the tour brought his workload management into the spotlight.

