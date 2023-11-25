Gautam Gambhir: Never understood it when cricketers say they want to win World Cup for an individual

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has stated that he finds comments from cricketers saying that they want to win the World Cup for an individual as something inexplicable. According to Gambhir, players should be playing to win the World Cup for the entire country and not specific individuals.

The 42-year-old made the comment in reference to Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s press conference ahead of the 2023 World Cup final. Speaking to the media, he stated that the team was keen to win the World Cup for head coach Rahul Dravid.

In an interaction on Sportskeeda, Gambhir disapproved of players taking such stands and commented:

“I have never understood it when cricketers say that ‘we want to win the World Cup for an individual’. It is not the right statement. You want to win the World Cup for an entire country. Even if you want to say such a thing, you don’t need to say it in the media.”

Speaking on the eve of the 2023 World Cup final, Rohit acknowledged Dravid’s role in the team’s success and admitted that the Indian legend was keen to be part of the big occasion.

"The way he stood by the players in difficult times especially during the T20 World Cup, where we had a good run up until that semifinal, where we lost. How he reacted to certain situations and informing the players was helpful. He wants to be part of this big occasion, and it's for us to do it for him,” the Indian captain had stated.

Dravid was part of the Indian team that went down to Australia in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

“When I picked up the bat, I did it for the country” - Gautam Gambhir

Staying on the same topic, Gambhir added that in 2011 as well the discussion came up with regard to winning the World Cup for an individual, but he maintained the same stand back then too.

“In 2011 as well, I was told that we want to win the World Cup for an individual. That time too, I had stated that I want to win the World Cup for the country. When I picked up the bat, I did it for the country,” he commented.

During the 2011 ODI World Cup in India, there was plenty of talk about the team wanting to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing in the prestigious ICC event for the last time.

It was a dream come true for the Master Blaster as the Men in Blue lifted the trophy by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.