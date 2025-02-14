Gautam Gambhir’s PA now staying at separate hotel, but seen at every venue for IND vs ENG 2025 series: Reports

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's personal assistant is now staying at a separate hotel, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. While he was seen at every venue during the recently concluded series against England, he kept a distance from the players and official gatherings.

Gambhir's personal assistant drew criticism during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, after which the BCCI introduced strict guidelines to bring in discipline and unity within the team.

The head coach's personal assistant has been asked to not share the same hotel as the players.

"The personal secretary of a member of the coaching staff, who was regularly seen staying at the team hotel, now stays at a different facility even though he has been seen at every venue during the England home series," the report said (via PTI).

While Gambhir's name may not have been mentioned directly, it should be noted that no other coaching staff member has a personal assistant travelling with the Indian team. Moreover, the presence of the PA during every important team gathering in Australia did not sit well with the BCCI.

"Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can't even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI's hospitality box in Adelaide?" a BCCI official had earlier told PTI.

BCCI guidelines swiftly implemented during England series as Gautam Gambhir's PA kept distance from players

The official had also questioned the presence of Gautam Gambhir's PA in the breakfast area which was meant only for the players and support staff during the BGT 2024-25 series.

"How did he have breakfast in the cordoned-off area of a five-star facility that is just earmarked for the team members?" he had said (as per the aforementioned source).

The PA being present at the venue during the England series but staying away from the players and official gatherings, along with now residing at a different hotel, goes to show that the BCCI's guidelines are being strictly implemented.

The complete guidelines are expected to come into effect during the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be the first away tour for India since they were implemented.

