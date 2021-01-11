Gautam Gambhir wants 'permanent solution' after Indian players face racial abuse in Sydney Test

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels evicting the guilty fans is not a strict enough punishment after Indian players faced racial abuse from the Sydney crowd for the second day running. The 39-year-old urged the decision-makers to come up with a 'permanent solution' to prevent racial incidents on the cricket field.

Six spectators were evicted from the ground on Day 4 after Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of receiving racial abuse from a section of the crowd. The Indian team had already lodged an official complaint to the ICC at the end of Day 3 after the first incident. And Gautam Gambhir feels strict measures need to be taken so they act as a deterrent against future abusers. Gambhir told ANI:

"It's not at all acceptable. Racial abuse should not be there, and racial abuse against anyone is not acceptable. Strict laws and strict actions should be there so that these things do not happen. Just taking crowds out of the stadium is not the solution. It happened in the past, and it may happen in the future till the time you don't have any permanent solution and strict action. Strict law is required, and there should be a punishment for the same," Gambhir said.

The play was briefly stopped on Day 4 of the third Test when stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought the matter to the umpires. Television visuals indicated that Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse while fielding near the boundary.

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

"Fans here tend to get nasty" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

Cricket Australia have launched an investigation and assured they will look into the matter to its 'fullest extent'. Meanwhile, after the day's play, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed in a press conference that such incidents have continuously happened in Sydney.

"Adelaide and Melbourne were not as bad, but like I said this has been a continuous thing in Sydney, I have dealt with it in the past, the fans here tend to get nasty, I do not know why they do it, unless and until it is dealt with, people don't find the necessity to look it in a different way," Ashwin said.

It remains to be seen what further steps the authorities take to curb such incidents in the future. India, meanwhile, have a monumental task on hand if they want to avoid defeat in the third Test. Australia need eight wickets to go 2-1 up in the four-match Test series on the final day, while India still need 309 runs to win.