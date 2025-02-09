"Gazab beizzati hai"- Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs England in 2nd ODI 2025

Fans online reacted with memes as Team India registered a comfortable victory against England on Sunday (February 9). The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted the clash. As a result, the Men in Blue took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

After opting to bat first, England notched up a decent total of 304 before getting all out in 49.5 overs. Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69) hit half-centuries. A couple of other batters chipped in with mini contributions for the English team in the batting department. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets with the ball for the hosts.

In response, Rohit Sharma (119) and Shubman Gill (60) put on a 136-run opening partnership to provide India a solid start in the chase. Gill departed after scoring a half-century, but Rohit remained at the crease and brought up his 32nd ODI ton to take his side near the target. England tried to make a comeback in the end with a few quick wickets. However, Axar Patel (41*) and Ravindra Jadeja (11*) held their nerves and took the home team over the line in 44.3 overs.

Trending

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring second ODI between India and England this weekend. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Gazab beizzati hai" (this is an amazing insult)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was a good pitch to bat on"- Shubman Gill after India's victory vs England in 2nd ODI

After the conclusion of the match, Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill reflected on the win, saying:

"I was feeling good out there today. And with Rohit bhai, he makes it easier for you. The way he dominated the fast bowlers was a treat to watch from the non-striker's end. It was a good pitch to bat on. The odd ball was skidding on. But overall, it was a very good pitch.

"The chat between us was simple. We tried to keep things simple and went after the ball that was there to be hit."

The two teams will lock horns in the final ODI of the three-series on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news