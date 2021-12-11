"Ben Stokes is not a messiah; he can't bat and bowl for everyone" - Geoffrey Boycott laments England's over-reliance on all-rounder

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott has slammed England for rushing Ben Stokes into international cricket after his poor outing in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. Boycott stated that Ben Stokes is not a magician, who can bat and bowl for everyone.

Contrary to expectations, Stokes struggled across departments as Australia cantered to a nine-wicket win at the Gabba. The 30-year old managed 19 runs in the game and leaked 65 in 12 overs without wickets. He is also under the scanner due to a stiff hamstring he sustained while fielding.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Geoffrey Boycott claimed that Ben Stokes had hardly played any cricket before this series. He felt England overestimated his return, given he had to bat on a tricky pitch against world-class seamers. Boycott wrote:

"Ben Stokes needed to play more cricket. All the hype that he’s back and what he brings to the dressing room is b-------. He is not a messiah. He can’t bat and bowl for everyone. Ben hasn’t played for five months, had a finger operation and rain ruined his practice. Then his first knock was on a testing pitch against, in my view, the two best seam bowlers in the world - Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood."

Boycott continued:

"That would be tough for any batsman in good form. Too many players expected some magic from our talismanic all-rounder. His second innings dismissal showed his lack of cricket as he got in a tangle with a bit of bounce. In good nick, there is every chance he would have played it differently."

England won the toss and managed only 147 in the first innings with the bat. In response, Australia took a 278-run lead. However, the visitors showed some fight in the second innings. Ultimately, Pat Cummins and Co. had the final say, leaving themselves with only 20 to chase in the fourth innings.

"England were playing catch-up cricket after managing a paltry first-innings total" - Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott. (Image Credits: Getty)

Boycott further noted that England hardly stood a chance after a severely under-par total in the first innings. He wrote:

"Once Australia had bowled England out for a paltry total unless England could bowl them out for a similar score, then they were playing catch-up cricket which hardly ever brings success."

The second Test, a day and night affair, begins on December 16 at the Adelaide Oval.

