"Get to 375" - Sourav Ganguly's rallying message to Team India for day two of IND vs ENG fifth Test

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's rescue act on day one of the Edgbaston Test. He believes the team should look to reach 375 runs in the first innings to put pressure on England.

After being put in to bat by Ben Stokes, the visitors were reeling at 98-5 in the second session. A record 222-run partnership put together by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja changed the complexion of the game altogether. The wicket-keeper batter scored 146 while the all-rounder is still unbeaten on 83.

Sourav Ganguly @SGanguly99 Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure . @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja ..can't get better then this ..get to 375 tmrw .. Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure .@RishabhPant17 @imjadeja ..can't get better then this ..get to 375 tmrw ..

Terming the mammoth partnership as a special exhibition of Test match batting, Ganguly tweeted:

"Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure @RishabhPant17, @imjadeja. can't get better then this ..get to 375 tmrw .."

A total of 375 is in sight for The Men in Blue, with Jadeja well set at one end. The improved form of the tail enders over the last couple of years will be an encouraging factor in India's pursuit to amass a solid first-innings total.

The BCCI president has been part of several trips to England over the course of his 16-year-career as a player. He famously made his Test debut at Lord's in 1996 and registered a century. The 49-year-old holds an average of 65.36 in the nine Tests he has played in England.

India are 338-7 at Stumps on Day 1

The Men in Blue, playing under Jasprit Bumrah for the first time, named four seamers in the playing XI, with Ravindra Jadeja being the lone spinner. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the makeshift top-order failed to fire while Virat Kohli's misfortune continued.

With conditions gradually changing in favor of the batters, Pant and Jadeja capitalized on it to record the visitors' highest sixth-wicket partnership against England. The wicket-keeper batter registered history in the process by scoring the fastest century by an Indian wicket-keeper, reaching the landmark figure off 89 deliveries.

With the score at 338-7 at stumps yesterday, the visitors also amassed their highest-ever run tally on the first day of a Test in England. They will begin day two with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 83 and Mohammad Shami on the other end.

