"Get clarity on the plan forward": Brad Hogg pens down Sri Lanka's road to success

In the aftermath of Sri Lanka's poor showing against England, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has highlighted how the Islanders can return to the road to success.

The visitors are yet to record a win in the three T20Is and two ODIs they have played so far on their tour of England. What has been even more appalling is their inability to put up any sort of resistance against their hosts.

In the wake of their mediocre outings, Hogg has highlighted the need for a proper structure in Sri Lankan cricket to bring back the glory days. Taking to Twitter, the Australian wrote:

"Sri Lanka at the crossroads, 8th test & T20 cricket, 9th ODI cricket. A nation that has produced plenty of legends needs to regroup & get clarity on the plan forward. There are glimpses of talent shinning through, put in the right structure, a little success soon."

Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash in the three-match T20I series and also lost the first two ODIs against England. They will get an opportunity to salvage their pride when they lock horns with their hosts in the final game of the tour on July 4 (Sunday) in Bristol.

Sri Lanka cricket suspends Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for bio-bubble breach

Sri Lanka cricket has suspended three cricketers after they admitted to breaching the team's bio-bubble in Durham during their ongoing tour of England. In a video that went viral on social media, Dickwella and Mendis were seen out in public. Gunathilaka was not present in the video, but news has emerged that the three players had stepped out together.

All three cricketers have traveled back to Sri Lanka and are likely to miss the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

"The players have been suspended pending a full inquiry, but have confessed to having gone out," SLC vice-president Mohan de Silva said. "They are being recalled from the tour with immediate effect," he added.

