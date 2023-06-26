“Get those green wickets” – Brad Hogg on James Anderson’s role in 2nd Ashes Test

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg wants England to prepare a seam-friendly wicket to bring James Anderson into play in the second Ashes Test, which starts on Wednesday, June 28 at the Lord’s.

The reaction came after Anderson complained about the pitch in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The 40-year-old managed to pick up a solitary wicket in the contest as Australia won the thriller by two wickets on the final day.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg said:

"England need to have a green seaming wicket. They need to bring Anderson into the game. He said over the weekend that if they keep having these flat wickets, he won’t be here at the end of the Ashes. We don’t want to see that. We want to bring him into the game. So, get those green wickets so that he can start seaming the ball.”

Hogg further wants England to bring in Mark Wood to add extra pace to their bowling unit. The 52-year-old feels playing Wood will be key if they want to play leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in the second Test.

“They need to bring Wood into the game as well because you need that extra firepower if you’re going to bowl the leg spinner in Ahmed," Hogg said.

“Ahmed is an attacking spinner, but he needs that pressure applied at the other end, he added. "And if you can have four of five overs of the extra pace of Wood that can create extra pressure where the Australian batsman might feel as though they’ve got to go a bit harder at Ahmed and that will bring him into the game a little bit more.”

Brad Hogg warns England ahead of second Ashes Test

Brad Hogg further warned England of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith ahead of the second Ashes Test. The veteran spinner thinks that the duo will come out strongly after failing to make an impression in the first Test.

“England have got their troubles of Labuschagne and Steve Smith working hard in the nets," Hogg stated. "They want to revitalize themselves after the poor performance in the first Ashes Test match and set the world alight here at Lords."

"They love this ground, and I expect them to put big totals on the board," he continued. "Australia are going to win this second Test match simply because their number three and number four are going to take England out of the game.”

While Labuschagne scored 0 and 13, Smith returned with figures of 16 and 6 in the first Ashes Test.

Smith has, so far, amassed 1904 runs in 18 Tests in England, including seven centuries (a double century at Lord's). Labuschagne, on the other hand, has scored 433 runs in six Tests, including four half-centuries.

