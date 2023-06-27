“Get him in as quickly as possible” – Kevin Pietersen suggests a solitary change for England in second Ashes Test

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has suggested a solitary change to the hosts' line-up for the second Ashes Test, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28.

Pietersen, who turned 43 today (June 27), wants England to bring in specialist wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes to replace Ben Duckett in the playing XI. The statement comes after Jonny Bairstow struggled behind the stumps on his Test comeback. Pietersen, though, wants to stick with Bairstow and play him as a pure batter at the top of the order.

The hosts dropped six catches, missed a stumping, and took a wicket off a no-ball in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston as Australia triumphed by two wickets in a thrilling finish on the final day.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket "Catch the ball first"



Kumar Sangakkara and Nasser Hussain analyse Jonny Bairstow's missed stumpings yesterday and look at how he can do better 🤔 "Catch the ball first"Kumar Sangakkara and Nasser Hussain analyse Jonny Bairstow's missed stumpings yesterday and look at how he can do better 🤔 https://t.co/vrv2hsL2K8

In his Betway blog, the legendary England batter wrote:

“I don't think the England team is going to change, that's not what McCullum and Stokes do, but I would get Foakes in if they're going to play on flat wickets. I would get him in as quickly as possible.”

Pietersen continued:

“Bairstow has to bat, of course, but I'd drop Duckett and have Bairstow at the top of the order, or just move everybody up one spot and play Foakes as the keeper. That's what I would do.”

It's worth noting that Duckett scored 12 and 19 in the first Ashes Test.

“Ahmed is the risky option” – Kevin Pietersen warns England ahead of second Ashes Test

Kevin Pietersen also wants England to continue with the services of all-rounder Moeen Ali instead of putting in young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed under pressure. He said:

“England are a better team with Moeen Ali, and were a better team in the first Test with him bowling properly, but you can't help an injury. If Moeen isn’t fit, I probably would’ve picked Liam Dawson, but these guys are risk-takers, so they're going to an 18-year-old. The safer bet would have been a left-arm spinner who bowls the same as Leach, but they have taken the risky route.”

Pietersen reiterated that the early declaration in the opening Test came back to bite England. The veteran said that the hosts will be under pressure but believes that Australian stalwarts Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will be equally under the pump at Lord's. He said:

“The pressure's on England. What England have done, unfortunately, is put unnecessary pressure on themselves by declaring too early in the first Test. That is craziness because of the pressure that they're now under going into the second match. They just have to win this Test.”

Pietersen added:

“Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne didn't get any runs in the first Test because Stuart Broad was too good for them. People are saying Smith and Labuschagne aren’t going to miss out at Lord’s. They might not, but I also know when you come in as a big player and you miss out in the first Test match, you're under tremendous pressure to perform in the second.”

Smith returned with scores of 16 and 6, while Labuschagne scored 0 and 13 in the first Ashes Test. The duo will now be looking for redemption in the second Test.

Dr.Sanakyan ⚕️ @NGS_tweets



Eng won 5 matches

Aus won 4 matches



In that 4 matches



Steve Smith won player of the match in all 4 matches



215 lords

143 & 7/1 Oval

144 & 142 Edgbaston

211 & 82 Manchester



#SteveSmith #Ashes2023 #CricketTwitter In Last 10 Ashes matches in EnglandEng won 5 matchesAus won 4 matchesIn that 4 matchesSteve Smith won player of the match in all 4 matches215 lords143 & 7/1 Oval144 & 142 Edgbaston211 & 82 Manchester In Last 10 Ashes matches in EnglandEng won 5 matchesAus won 4 matchesIn that 4 matchesSteve Smith won player of the match in all 4 matches 215 lords143 & 7/1 Oval144 & 142 Edgbaston211 & 82 Manchester#SteveSmith #Ashes2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/yJfdkleBJh

Smith, in particular, has a terrific record at Lord's, scoring 381 runs in four Tests, including a 215-run knock in Ashes 2015.

