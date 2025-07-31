"Gill and Gambhir will try to play with that formula only" - Sanjay Bangar on India's potential bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has noted that he would want Kuldeep Yadav to be a part of the Indian XI for the fifth Test against England. However, he opined that Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir are unlikely to exercise that option and will potentially stick with the formula of playing an all-rounder in Shardul Thakur at No. 8.

Ad

The fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at The Oval from Thursday, July 31, onwards. Kuldeep is yet to play a game in the series, with the visitors opting to field three specialist seamers along with two or three all-rounders in the four Tests thus far.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Bangar was asked whether Kuldeep would finally get to play in the series.

Ad

Trending

"I would certainly want him to be part of the squad, but whatever little footage that we saw of the pitch, there was a lot of grass cover. Because of that, no matter how much we want Kuldeep Yadav to play in the team, ultimately, they will decide in Shardul Thakur's favor," the former India all-rounder responded.

Ad

"Thus far, they have played the entire series with that formula only, and Gill and Gambhir will try to play with that formula only tomorrow (Thursday)," Bangar added.

India have fielded two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the last three Tests. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out of the series before the fourth Test, and Shardul Thakur have played two games apiece as seam-bowling all-rounders.

Ad

"If they play 4 seam-bowling options, they will obviously consider Shardul Thakur at No. 8" - Sanjay Bangar on India's likely pace attack for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Shardul Thakur has picked up two wickets at an average of 72.00 in two Tests in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Sanjay Bangar was asked about India's potential seam-bowling attack for the final Test, assuming Jasprit Bumrah isn't available.

Ad

"They will have to think of whether to play four seam-bowling options, and by the looks of it, they may just tend towards that option. If they play four seam-bowling options, they will obviously consider Shardul Thakur at No. 8. He plays more for his all-round abilities," he replied.

The former India batting coach chose Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep as his three specialist seamers ahead of Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj.

Ad

"As far as I am concerned, Prasidh Krishna, Siraj and Akash Deep would be my three seamers. Prasidh Krishna has proved slightly expensive in this series, but he has the wicket-taking ability. He hits the deck. He extracts extra bounce, which is always available on the Oval pitch. I consider Prasidh ahead of Arshdeep. In my opinion, Anshul might not be seen playing in this match," Bangar observed.

With 14 scalps at an average of 39.71 in four Tests, Mohammed Siraj is India's joint-highest wicket-taker, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While Akash Deep has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 28.09 in two Tests, Prasidh Krishna has accounted for six dismissals at an average of 55.17 in the two games he has played.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news