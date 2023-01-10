"Gill and Rohit handling the volatility in the Indian batting pretty nicely" - Twitter in awe of intent-filled opening partnership in 1st ODI 

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on an exhibition of absolute intent in a splendid 143-run partnership for India during the first ODI against Sri Lanka on January 10. The duo, opening the innings for the first time together, wasted no time on a flat surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to get India off to a flying start.

After being asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, the openers got to work against a rather inexperienced bowling attack. With minimal swing on offer and the ball coming rather well onto the bat, the pair got into the groove quickly and brought up their 50-run stand in just 6.4 overs.

The ploy to bowl short to Rohit did not pan out as the Indian skipper dished out his trademark pull shots. Gill, on the other hand, showed his class when he took the strike. The duo got through the first powerplay unscathed after ending up with 75 runs, showing their hunger for runs, especially at a venue where heavy dew is anticipated under the lights.

The Twitterati heaped praise on the right-handed opening combination as they put up 143 runs in 19.4 overs, providing an excellent platform for the other batters. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Zubin Daver @zubinofficial Sri Lanka is getting a proper walloping at the hands of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. #INDvSL Sri Lanka is getting a proper walloping at the hands of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. #INDvSL

Naman Thakur @NaMAn01724075

#INDvSL Rohit and Gill, both are toying with Sri Lankan bowlers right now Rohit and Gill, both are toying with Sri Lankan bowlers right now 😂#INDvSL

FAIZ FAZEL @theFaizFazel Shubman Gill on a mission - 4,4,4 now. Amazing partnership between him and Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill on a mission - 4,4,4 now. Amazing partnership between him and Rohit Sharma.

𝑨𝑽 🇮🇳 @cricketArnav Gill making most of his chance yet again in ODIs



A good fifty and this is turning out to be a gr8 partnership here between him and Rohit Gill making most of his chance yet again in ODIsA good fifty and this is turning out to be a gr8 partnership here between him and Rohit

Sporty Naruto @Naruto50124 Hundred partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill inside 15 overs. What a start for India! #RohitSharma𓃵 Hundred partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill inside 15 overs. What a start for India!#RohitSharma𓃵

surna sravan kumar @surnasravan123

Questions were raised about the slow start from both batsmen.

I think They have answered the questions.

#INDvSL #ODI #TeamIndia #cricketsrilanka #CricketTwitter Great start from Rohit Sharma and Shubham Gill.Questions were raised about the slow start from both batsmen.I think They have answered the questions. Great start from Rohit Sharma and Shubham Gill. Questions were raised about the slow start from both batsmen. I think They have answered the questions. #INDvSL #ODI #TeamIndia #cricketsrilanka #CricketTwitter

Shaan Waseem @shaanwaseem2

Some blistering stroke-play from Rohit and Gill!

#INDvSL Managed to catch just the first few overs, and boy was it worth it!Some blistering stroke-play from Rohit and Gill! Managed to catch just the first few overs, and boy was it worth it!Some blistering stroke-play from Rohit and Gill!#INDvSL

Vidhi Singh @VidhiSingh5665 Watching Gill and Rohit playing so well is eye soothing 🫶🫶.. Watching Gill and Rohit playing so well is eye soothing 🫶🫶..

JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) @JaayShaan



@BCCI #INDvSL What a Partnership for First Wicket between Rohit and Gill 102*(90). What a Partnership for First Wicket between Rohit and Gill 102*(90).@BCCI #INDvSL

EngiNerd. @mainbhiengineer Rohit Sharma and Subhman Gill are the two most stylish stroke player in team india right now. Would love to see them open for India in both ODI and test consistently. Rohit Sharma and Subhman Gill are the two most stylish stroke player in team india right now. Would love to see them open for India in both ODI and test consistently.

Vaishali Bhutda @Iam_Vaishali



#INDvSL Good start this from Rohit and Gill, looking forward to see if India can put a total of 350+ Good start this from Rohit and Gill, looking forward to see if India can put a total of 350+#INDvSL

VK45🇮🇳 @sportslovervk45 , that's how you should play in powerplay, completely utilized



#INDvSL Powerplay dominated by our Openers Gill and Captain Rohit, that's how you should play in powerplay, completely utilized Powerplay dominated by our Openers Gill and Captain Rohit 🔥, that's how you should play in powerplay, completely utilized 👏👌#INDvSL

GARVIT_GUPTA @er_geet_gupta

Gill has been sublime in ODIs since his debut and this is a comeback in some style by Rohit These are great signs for India’s World Cup 2023 campaignGill has been sublime in ODIs since his debut and this is a comeback in some style by Rohit These are great signs for India’s World Cup 2023 campaign 🔥Gill has been sublime in ODIs since his debut and this is a comeback in some style by Rohit 🔥🔥

Shubman Gill's inclusion by Team India over Ishan Kishan was highly questioned

Shubman Gill, who has boasted a batting average of 71 since his return to the ODI circuit midway through 2022, had to face an uphill selection battle to earn a place in the playing XI for the first ODI.

The in-form Ishan Kishan was largely backed to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, bringing the left-hand-right-hand opening combination into play. However, the skipper confirmed Gill will start in the pre-match press conference itself.

The Punjab-born batter backed up the call by scoring a well-compiled 70 off 60 runs, before being trapped lbw by Dasun Shanaka. Rohit, meanwhile, was bowled for 83 off 67 by Dilshan Madushanka.

As things stand, both openers are back in the hut after recording their respective fifties. Team India are currently posed at 180-2 after 23.4 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease, navigating through the middle overs.

Should Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill be Team India's first-choice opening pair in ODIs? Let us know what you think.

