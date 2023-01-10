"Gill and Rohit handling the volatility in the Indian batting pretty nicely" - Twitter in awe of intent-filled opening partnership in 1st ODI 

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on an exhibition of absolute intent in a splendid 143-run partnership for India during the first ODI against Sri Lanka on January 10. The duo, opening the innings for the first time together, wasted no time on a flat surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to get India off to a flying start.
After being asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka, the openers got to work against a rather inexperienced bowling attack. With minimal swing on offer and the ball coming rather well onto the bat, the pair got into the groove quickly and brought up their 50-run stand in just 6.4 overs.
The ploy to bowl short to Rohit did not pan out as the Indian skipper dished out his trademark pull shots. Gill, on the other hand, showed his class when he took the strike. The duo got through the first powerplay unscathed after ending up with 75 runs, showing their hunger for runs, especially at a venue where heavy dew is anticipated under the lights.
Shubman Gill's inclusion by Team India over Ishan Kishan was highly questioned
Shubman Gill, who has boasted a batting average of 71 since his return to the ODI circuit midway through 2022, had to face an uphill selection battle to earn a place in the playing XI for the first ODI.
The in-form Ishan Kishan was largely backed to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, bringing the left-hand-right-hand opening combination into play. However, the skipper confirmed Gill will start in the pre-match press conference itself.
The Punjab-born batter backed up the call by scoring a well-compiled 70 off 60 runs, before being trapped lbw by Dasun Shanaka. Rohit, meanwhile, was bowled for 83 off 67 by Dilshan Madushanka.
As things stand, both openers are back in the hut after recording their respective fifties. Team India are currently posed at 180-2 after 23.4 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease, navigating through the middle overs.
