"Give Mohammad Shami a break" - Gautam Gambhir wants fast bowler's workload managed ahead of Australia Test series

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has called for Mohammed Shami to be rested for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 15), keeping in mind the upcoming Test series against Australia. Instead, Gambhir wants Arshdeep Singh to come in for the right-arm seamer.

Shami has proved expensive in the first two ODIs, bagging figures of 9-0-67-1 and 7-0-43-0 despite India winning both games comfortably. It was the 32-year-old seamer's first ODI since July 2022, when he played against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir said that Shami has to carry plenty of workload in the potential absence of Jasprit Bumrah, so bowlers deserve a break. He said:

"I would like to see Arshdeep Singh come in for Mohammed Shami. Give Mohammed Shami a break because he will have to do a lot of bowling against Australia if Bumrah is not fit. And in the same time, you can groom Arshdeep in the ODI format as well. I don't mind India rotating their fast bowlers, but you cannot give your batters a break; they got to keep playing consistently in the ODI format."

The right-armer is one of the premier seamers in India's Test set-up, picking up 216 wickets at an average of 27.45.

"KL Rahul played a very mature innings" - Gautam Gambhir

Reflecting on India's four-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12), Gambhir said that KL Rahul played a mature knock, highlighting that he used his experience to shepherd the team through a tricky chase. He said:

"I thought Kuldeep Yadav was exceptional, and KL Rahul played a very mature innings, which was very important. We have seen what he can do at the top of the order, but this was something that stood out for me. He used his experience and anchored from one end, which was the need of the hour after India had lost 4 wickets."

Completing a chase of 216 with 40 balls and six wickets to spare, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead, with the final ODI against Sri Lanka to take place on Sunday.

