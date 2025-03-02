"Given a chance to Indian middle-order to practice" - Fans troll Rohit Sharma as he departs cheaply in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for a 17-ball 15, marking another dismal outing for his side at the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Kyle Jamieson dismissed the Indian opener in the sixth over, providing his side with the second breakthrough.

Ad

In the final group stage match of the tournament, India and New Zealand squared off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the latter winning the toss and opting to field first. With that, Rohit and his deputy Shubman Gill walked out to bat.

The Indian openers were expected to go big and put up a show this time, but things fell apart when Matt Henry dismissed Gill early on in the third over. Trying his iconic pull shot off Jamieson’s delivery, Rohit failed to deliver and was caught by Will Young at mid-wicket.

Ad

Trending

With the skipper expected to put on a show, especially after how he started by finding the boundaries early, fans were disappointed to see him walk back to the dugout quickly.

While some fans reacted sarcastically, there were a few who were extremely critical of Rohit’s form.

A fan criticized Rohit Sharma for not working on his batting strategies, saying:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan dropped a sarcastic comment on Rohit's "gesture," saying:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One more fan commented on Rohit's dismissal sarcastically, calling his dismissal an act of selflessness.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

"An ugly non impactful tournament for Rohit Sharma so far. Probably another match or 2 left with him or his cricketing career ends here once and for all," said a fan.

"Rohit Sharma bhai, vidya balan se tweet Karwa le,PR Karwa le, bharat ratna le le chahe to par cricket chhod de ab, time ho chuka hai," wrote another.

Ad

"I wish to be like Rohit Sharma, play however I like without getting criticised under the blanket of ‘quick start’ while relying on Kohli to carry the whole match," commented a fan.

New Zealand pick three wickets in first powerplay as India land in early trouble

The Men in Blue will require their middle-order batters to go big in the innings after losing their top-order batters in quick succession inside the first 10 overs.

Ad

Rohit Sharma, as mentioned earlier, was quick to follow Gill back to the Indian dugout. Meanwhile, India’s previous game’s centurion Virat Kohli too perished quickly courtesy of Glenn Phillips grabbing a screamer off Matt Henry’s bowling.

At the end of 10 overs, Team India were 37/3, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel on the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news