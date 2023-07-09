"Glad the workload wasn’t too high" - Stuart Broad reveals suffering from cold after Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad has revealed that his health condition was not the best on day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. The 37-year-old took relief in the fact that the workload wasn't heavy on day 3 and that he has ample time to recover before the 4th Test.

Broad, one of the four frontline seamers, sent down four impactful overs on day 3 as England bowled Australia out for 224. The right-arm seamer took the wickets of Todd Murphy and Travis Head to finish with figures of 14.1-3-45-3.

In his column for The Daily Mail, he wrote:

"I’ve had a bit of a stinking cold so I am glad the workload wasn’t too high yesterday and I can get the body recovered in the knowledge I do not to have to bowl again for a few days."

Broad stated that day 4 will be massive for England as they hope to seal a comfortable win over Australia before winning the remaining two.

"When you win the toss and bowl, then end up chasing 251, you’re pretty happy, particularly at a ground like Headingley. Today is a huge day for us, there’s no doubt about that — to stay in the series we have to win the game, and if we do make it 2-1, it will be the first step of three. Before this match, we said that we’d won three games in a row before and could do it again, so we’ve got a chance to take No1 off here."

England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley started the 251 run-chase as they got through the hosts to 27-0 in 5 overs. However, Duckett edged a couple of deliveries to slip, which did not carry.

"Head’s a great player" - Stuart Broad

Travis Head slammed 3 sixes in his 112-ball 77. (Credits: Getty)

With Travis Head's 77 giving Australia a fighting chance in the game, Broad admitted that it was vital to take his wicket before he does extensive damage.

"Head’s a great player. He’s been right up there in the international batting rankings over the last couple of years and is a very dangerous striker of the ball, so it was important that we knocked him over before he took the game away from us. The dismissal of Head took my series tally to 16 but I don’t really judge myself too much on wickets."

England chased down a mammoth 362 in the last Ashes Test at Headingley.

