Glenn Maxwell departs for 1 to a peach off Dunith Wellalage in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage delivered a stunning ball to dismiss Australia's Glenn Maxwell in the second ODI of the two-match series on Friday, February 14. The game was played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the 17th over of Australia's innings. Wellalage bowled a full delivery on the middle, and Maxwell went forward to defend. However, the ball spun away, beating his outside edge and hitting the off-stump. Maxwell was sent back for just one run off three balls, leaving Australia in trouble at 83-6 after 16.5 overs.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Chasing a target of 282, the visitors never seemed at ease as they lost their top three: Matthew Short (2), Travis Head (18), and Jake Fraser-McGurk (9) early. Skipper Steve Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis shared a 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Inglis was dismissed for 22. Smith, on the other hand, was out for 29.

Meanwhile, Aaron Hardie (0), Glenn Maxwell (1), and the lower order collapsed as Australia were bowled out for just 107 in 24.2 overs. Sri Lanka secured a dominant 174-run victory, clinching the two-match series 2-0. Dunith Wellalage starred with four wickets, while Asitha Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga took three each.

Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka shine with the bat for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first but did not get off to an ideal start, losing Pathum Nissanka for six. Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis then formed a solid partnership, adding 98 runs for the second wicket off 115 balls. Madushka made 51 off 74 balls before Kamindu Mendis was dismissed for four.

Kusal then teamed up with skipper Charith Asalanka, adding 94 runs for the fourth wicket, with the former reaching his century in the process. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 101 off 115 balls, including 11 boundaries.

Towards the end, Asalanka remained unbeaten on 78 off 66, while Janith Liyanage finished on 32*, as Sri Lanka concluded their innings with 281-4 after 50 overs.

