“Done some dumb things, never even come close to injuring myself” - Glenn Maxwell on the most frustrating aspect of his freak injury

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has lamented having to miss out on cricket for an extended period due to an innocuous incident at a friend’s birthday party. He stated that he has done some very dumb things over the years, but never suffered an injury like this.

The 34-year-old is likely to be out of action for as long as three months after suffering a broken leg during a friend’s birthday party in Melbourne on November 12. The cricketer and one of his friends were enjoying themselves at the gathering when both slipped and Maxwell’s friend landed straight on the cricketer’s leg.

The star Australian cricketer is currently recuperating at home, having undergone surgery. Speaking on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast, he shared his thoughts on suffering a bizarre injury. Maxwell said:

“This is the frustrating thing about it all - I've done some dumb things on the field, some dumb things off the field, and I've never even come close to injuring myself (like this). To do something so innocuously, it's just frustrating. It was just a nothing incident.

“The amount of times that I've jumped into a pool and gone, 'that was probably a bit more shallow than I thought', and not had even a scratch, not even a bruise or anything, not even a rolled ankle. It was just a little bit slippery, and all of a sudden there goes a couple of months.”

The cricketer was part of Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign at home. The Aussies failed to defend their title, getting knocked out ahead of the semi-finals.

“I probably didn't sleep for two days” - Glenn Maxwell on agonizing phase post-surgery

While Maxwell was aware immediately after hurting himself that he would require medical attention, the cricketer revealed that the first few days after surgery were really painful. He recalled:

“(After surgery) I probably didn't sleep for two days while I was in agony. It was it was a pretty horrible couple of days. My wife was unbelievable through it all.”

The cricketer also opened up about his journey to the hospital from his friend’s birthday party, describing it as one of the most painful rides of his life. He elaborated:

“We were waiting for an ambulance. There was a 40-50 minute wait of me just laying outside. We made a phone call to a couple of doctors, who advised it would be okay for me to move.

“Vini (Maxwell’s wife) went and got my car, drove it around to the front. Two of the guys carried me outside and put me in the backseat. That was one of the most painful rides I have ever had in my life - trying to hold my foot off the ground.”

Despite concerns over his injury, the Aussie all-rounder was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The franchise is hopeful of the cricketer being fit for the next IPL season.

