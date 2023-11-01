Glenn Maxwell ruled out of 2023 World Cup match against England after falling off the back of a golf cart - Reports

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been reportedly ruled out of his team's upcoming 2023 World Cup match against England. Maxwell was involved in a freak concussion incident after falling off the back of a golf cart.

As per a report by Code Sports, Glenn Maxwell hurt himself badly after the fall. Hence, he will miss the upcoming battle between Australia and England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (November 4).

Maxwell had recently returned to form after a string of poor performances in the first few matches of the 2023 World Cup. The all-rounder shattered the record for the fastest ton in World Cup history by smashing a 40-ball century against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Maxwell has aggregated 196 runs in six matches at an average of close to 40 and a strike rate of 148.48. He also bowled 42.3 overs of right-arm off-spin, where he picked up four wickets. His absence will hurt Australia's team balance for their crucial fixture against England.

Did Glenn Maxwell get injured in the Jesse Ryder Cup?

In a recent video shared by The Grade Cricketer on X, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa can be seen talking about a tournament named the 'Jesse Ryder Cup', which the Australian players planned to play during their one-week break after the match against New Zealand.

Expand Tweet

Zampa mentioned that the players had been taking it too seriously and prepping hard for the friendly golf competition. It is possible that Maxwell hurt himself during the 'Jesse Ryder Cup'.

Australian fans will hope that the all-rounder recovers to full fitness soon.

Australia have won four of their six matches in the league round, but are yet to secure a place in the semifinals. After the game against England, they will battle Afghanistan on Tuesday and Bangladesh on November 11.