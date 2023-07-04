"Go and try and score runs in whatever position" - Joe Root ready to bat at No. 3 for injured Ollie Pope in 3rd Test

England star Joe Root is prepared to bat at one drop for the team in the absence of Ollie Pope, who was ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes with a dislocated right shoulder.

Pope suffered the injury while fielding on Day 1 of the second Test and further aggravated it during the second innings. Despite the injury, the 25-year-old batted in both innings, scoring 45 runs across the match. To compound matters further, the hosts are in a 0-2 deficit entering the third Test at Headingley.

Speaking at the press conference before the third Test, Joe Root stated his readiness to bat at any position per the team's requirement.

"I'm there to go and try and score runs in whatever position that is and try and get back into this series," Root stated. "As a batting group, I think the way we look at the game is very different to how it was 18 months ago, and for the better as well."

The 32-year-old veteran has batted at No. 3 several times during his illustrious Test career. In 59 innings, Root averages close to 40 at the position, with four centuries. His overall highest score of 254 came batting at one drop against Pakistan in 2016.

Although most of his success in the red-ball format has come at No. 4 (over 6,000 runs at an average of 52.78), Root's experience at the crucial No. 3 position could be handy for England in the remaining three Tests.

"He's got a very exciting career ahead of him" - Joe Root on Dan Lawrence

Joe Root and Dan Lawrence shared a magnificent partnership against the West Indies in 2022

Joe Root praised middle-order batter Dan Lawrence ahead of his potential return to England's playing XI for the third Test at Headingley. With the injury to Ollie Pope, the 25-year-old is likely to slot into the team and bat in the middle order.

Lawrence debuted for England in Tests in January 2021 against Sri Lanka at Galle and scored a defiant 73 off 150 deliveries.

Despite his inconsistencies, the talented batter scored a classy 91 in the second Test of his last series for England against the West Indies in early 2022.

"You've seen a glimpse of what he can do in Test cricket, he scored a brilliant 91 and got out off the last ball of the day in Barbados having looked nailed-on for a hundred," Joe Root said. "I think he's got a very exciting career ahead of him whenever an opportunity arises for him."

The Essex batter was in impressive form in the County Championship, scoring 491 runs at an average of 44.63 with two centuries.

"I think he's in a good mood, in good spirit and in good form as well which is always nice when you've got guys on the periphery. That's a nice position to be in," he added.

Dan Lawrence has played 11 Tests for England, scoring 551 runs at an average of 29, with four half-centuries. The 25-year-old also provides the team with a part-time bowling option should they go with a four-pronged pace attack for a second straight game.

England will look to bounce back and stay alive in the series in the third Test at Headingley, starting Thursday, July 6.

