"Going to be a big challenge" - Rohit Sharma on picking between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav

India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the problem of plenty they have, with several players stepping up and making a case for selection over the T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka and versus West Indies prior to that.

While Suryakumar Yadav had a magnificent showing in the three-match rubber against the Windies, it was Shreyas Iyer -- with three back-to-back half-centuries -- who stole the limelight against Sri Lanka.

His latest knock of 73* saw India today complete a 3-0 whitewash against the Dasun Shanaka-led team in Dharamsala as they won by six wickets in the third T20I.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are the only two players to score three consecutive fifty-plus scores for India in a T20I series Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are the only two players to score three consecutive fifty-plus scores for India in a T20I series 🔥#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/UerKml80x7

Against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were rested and Suryakumar was ruled out with injury. But once the three return, it would leave India with a conundrum on who to pick between Shreyas and Suryakumar.

But while admitting that it will be difficult to choose between them, Rohit Sharma acknowledged that this was a headache the team management was happy to have.

Speaking about how they will move forward with a choice between the two, he said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"It's going to be a big challenge. But it's nice to have guys in form rather than not in form."

He went on to add:

"If the guys the take the opportunity the way some of these guys have taken, you can move from strength to strength."

Important to tell players they don't have to worry about their spot: Rohit Sharma

The last two series saw India give chances to a lot of players. Even today, there was a lot of experimentation, with Deepak Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer getting promotions up the batting order to get some game time.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia 4th consecutive white-ball series whitewashes for Team India under Rohit Sharma since the T20 World Cup 2021 4th consecutive white-ball series whitewashes for Team India under Rohit Sharma since the T20 World Cup 2021 🔥#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/c3zaUtCZ01

Speaking about whether this match, given they had already bagged the series before it, was a good opportunity for squad rotation, Rohit Sharma said:

"That is something we've kept in mind - good to give opportunities to few of those guys."

Asked if he felt India played conservative cricket earlier in T20s, he said he did not completely agree with that notion, but said that it was important to make players feel secure in the team.

"We do understand at times that we've held back but it's important to tell the guys that you don't have to worry about your positions in the team. It's not always about scoring a lot of runs or taking wickets.

"If someone tells you to just bowl two overs in the middle, that's job done for the team. Even if you score 20-25 in 7-8 or 10 balls, that's a job done for your team."

Having wrapped up the T20I series, Rohit Sharma's next assignment will be his first Test series as India captain.

The two-Test rubber against Sri Lanka begins on March 4 in Mohali.

