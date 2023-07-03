"Going to be interesting moving forward with catches" - Mitchell Starc opens up on his catch of Ben Duckett in 2nd Ashes Test

Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc spoke in detail about his controversial catch off Ben Duckett that was overturned on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

It was late on day four when Duckett, batting on 50, played a half-hearted ramp, with Starc running in from fine-leg to take a spectacular catch. However, much to the dismay of the Australians, the dogged English opener was deemed not out by the third umpire after replays showed Starc had grounded the ball after catching it.

With much discussion centered around the catch entering Day 5, things heated up further when England's Jonny Bairstow was given out stumped in another moment of controversy.

Speaking to Cricket Australia after the game, Mitchell Starc was adamant that he had taken the catch clean but accepted the decision based on the letter of the law.

"It’s going to be interesting moving forward with catches of the same viewing point," Starc said. "But look we’ve got to accept that one just like they’re going to have to accept the stumping. I was very sure and have no doubt that I had control of the ball.

"Obviously, they are going by the letter of the law which stated that embracing my body the ball was on the turf."

The 33-year-old also brought up Joe Root's incredible catch at short-leg off Travis Head earlier on Day 4.

"I think it’s natural in falling or having to slide to take a catch," Starc added. "If you look at Joe Root in close there off Travis Head, potentially the ball is on the ground at some point too."

Fortunately for the Aussies, the decision did not prove costly as they eventually dismissed Ben Duckett for 83 and triumphed by 43 runs.

Mitchell Starc had an excellent outing, picking up six wickets in the match to help Australia take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.

"Interesting looking back at some catches that have gone past" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc also shared his thoughts on the difference between slow-motion replays and regular speed with respective to catches. The left-arm pacer reckoned that several catches in the years gone by could also be debated on similar lines.

"If you speed it up and not in slow motion it's going to be interesting looking back at some catches that have gone past and some that are coming through," Starc continued. "I don’t think it’s the reteaching of it, I was just in the motion and that’s how I ended up bracing myself and it was deemed not to be a catch."

Earlier in the game, Joe Root was given out despite another debatable catch by Steve Smith off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. The star England batter top-edged while playing a pull shot, with Smith running in from backward square leg to complete a diving catch inches off the ground.

Despite the ball popping out ever so slightly, the former Aussie captain gained control by clutching it with his palms and was deemed a fair catch by the television umpire.

There have been several other instances in the recent past centered around clean catches, including that of Cameron Green off Shubman Gill in the WTC final.

