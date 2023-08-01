"Going to watch the rest of your career with a lot of pride" - Stuart Broad tells James Anderson after final Test of his career

After hanging his boots from cricket following the final Ashes Test at the Oval, England pacer Stuart Broad promised long-time teammate James Anderson that he would watch the rest of his career keenly.

The duo had the opportunity to walk out to bat one final time in Test cricket on Day 4, with Broad hitting a six off his final delivery with the bat. It wasn't the end of his fairytale as he also picked up the final two wickets of the Australian run-chase to help England win by 49 runs to level the series at two games apiece.

Broad had announced his decision to retire at the close of play on Day 3, much to the surprise of the cricketing world. In a post-match conversation with Anderson shared by England Cricket, Broad said:

"As I said last night, going to watch the rest of your ( James Anderson's) career with a lot of pride, lot of support and drive for you. But instead of having a ball in hand, I'll have beer in my hand ( laughs)."

The 37-year-old also lamented missing the dressing room environment the most, among other things, as he walks away from international cricket. He expressed:

"Yes of course. Still feel fit and felt like I bowled really well this summer. Ultimately it's the changing room part that I'll really miss. Looking around all the changing room - management, players, I've played so much cricket with everyone in there. I will miss being around my friends and the group of players there."

Broad also mentioned missing the completion on the field and winning Test matches for England. He added:

"Will miss the moments in there, especially the football in the mornings, will miss the winning of Test matches. Will miss the competitive side but once I made the decision I felt really good about it and feel content."

Despite not winning the Ashes series, Broad ended his career with a spectacular run, finishing as the second leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in the five Tests. He also entered the 600-wicket club in Tests during the series and the 150-wicket mark in Ashes cricket. He is the fifth leading wicket-taker in Tests all-time and third in Ashes history.

"2-2 is a pretty good result for both teams" - Stuart Broad

After five hard-fought games, the Ashes series culminated in a draw.

Stuart Broad admitted that a 2-2 drawn series result was probably a fair reflection of the performance by both teams. Despite regretting the drawn Test in Manchester, the veteran pacer felt England dug themselves a hole by falling into a 0-2 deficit.

"But ultimately if you leave yourself 2-0 down in the series, you leave no room for error or element. But we really have played some brilliant cricket throughout this series and it's been a pleasure to be a part of. Probably think 2-2 is a pretty good result for both teams," said Broad.

For the second consecutive Ashes series in England, Australia retained the urn but missed out on winning the series by losing the final Test at the Oval. However, fortunes fluctuated throughout the series in four of the five Tests, leading many to believe it to be among the most exhilarating Test series ever played.