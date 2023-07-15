"Gold confirmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad recreating history"- Fans erupt as BCCI appoints Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for upcoming Asian Games 2023

After a couple of successful domestic seasons, Ruturaj Gaikwad has finally received a well-earned reward as BCCI appointed him as the captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games 2023. It is going to be the first time the men's Indian cricket team will be participating in the event.

The Asian Games will be held between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China. With the event coinciding with the 2023 ICC ODI World, all the senior Indian players are unavailable for selection. The World Cup commences on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

As a result, the selectors picked a side full of youngsters and fringe players who have done well in domestic tournaments and IPL over the past few years. 26-year-old Gaikwad will lead this exciting team.

Several IPL stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, and Prabhsimran Singh have earned India call-ups for the Asian Games.

BCCI's official media statement about the Indian squad read:

"The Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format."

Team India for Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

Fans were elated after learning about the announcement of Gaikwad as captain for the upcoming Asian Games. They lauded the selectors for making a sensible move by giving responsibility to a youngster with potential. A few fans also drew parallels between Ruturaj of 2023 and MS Dhoni of 2007.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the matter:

A brief look at Ruturaj Gaikwad's numbers in T20I format

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his T20I debut for India in 2021 against Sri Lanka and has played nine matches since then. The CSK batter is yet to replicate his IPL form on the international stage, having scored only 135 runs in nine games at a poor average of 16.87, including a solitary half-century.