"Good guys don't always finish last" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma heading into IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Aakash Chopra expects Rohit Sharma to stick with his belligerent approach and win India the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.

The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue registered a six-wicket win in their league-stage clash against the Aussies and will hope to do an encore in the title decider.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on India's all-round might heading into the final. Regarding the skipper, he said (1:30):

"Something beautiful has happened if we talk about this World Cup. Everyone has suddenly started realizing how important Rohit Sharma is. If someone scores 40-odd runs, it is not celebrated that much. However, he has scored more than 500 runs and the way he has scored them."

The former India opener added:

"Everyone is saying that the captain is walking the talk, showing the way, and setting the tone. Good guys don't always finish last, that's Rohit Sharma. You will expect the same from him once again."

Rohit has smashed 550 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 124.15 in 10 innings. He has the best strike rate among all 11 batters who have scored more than 400 runs in the tournament.

"He is on a different mission altogether" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (711) is the top run-getter in the tournament. [P/C: AP]

While highlighting Shubman Gill's fondness for the Ahmedabad surface, Aakash Chopra added that Virat Kohli has his sights set on the World Cup. He elaborated (2:10):

"Along with him (Rohit), will be Shubman Gill. He likes the Ahmedabad pitch so much, I don't think he will have more love for anything or anyone else. Virat Kohli comes at No. 3. He is on a different mission altogether."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have lent solidity to the middle order. He stated:

"After that, Shreyas Iyer - hasn't put a foot wrong. He will be bowled bouncers in this match as well but he has done extremely well thus far. Then KL Rahul, he is absolutely brilliant both in front and behind the wickets. The DRS he is taking - outstanding."

Chopra added that Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance hasn't let India miss Hardik Pandya. He concluded by observing that the two-time champions have four formidable specialist bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma have a strike rate of more than 120 in the 2023 World Cup final? Yes No 0 votes