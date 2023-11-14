"Good that no one knew about it" - Rohit Sharma claims Team India had a fashion show in Dharamshala during 2023 World Cup

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been a firm believer in having an extremely positive dressing room atmosphere so that the players are able to perform at their absolute best.

There have been several behind-the-scenes videos that have come out from the dressing room and have been viral among fans on social media. Interestingly, Rohit also claimed that there was a fashion show during Team India's time in Dharamshala.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday ahead of the big game against New Zealand, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about the team environment:

"It's been a conscious effort not to go over results. It's not the job of one or two players. It involves everyone, even the support staff. In Dharamsala, we even had a fashion show.

"Good that no one knew about it. It's good somethings are kept within the team. These things help in bonding. There will be pressure. Once you reach ground, it's up to individuals how they want to take it forward. But before that we have tried off the field to have a good environment."

Rohit is also delighted with the way India have faced the challenges that have come their way so far. On this, he said:

"Getting through the qualifying stage, then semis and the final, there are processes you have to do. Our first focus was to qualify for the semifinal. 9 games. That's a lot. Several bilateral series can be played in 9 games.

"It was about breaking down: venue, opponents. Ideas. We did that really well. First few games we chased, then next four games we batted first. We know the importance of this week, but we don't have to do anything different. There will be challenges, you have to front up and face them."

New Zealand are the most disciplined team: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also heaped praise on New Zealand for once again making it to the semifinals of an ICC event. He believes their strong preparation helps them go deep into almost every tournament that they play.

On this, he stated:

"They are the most disciplined team in the way they want to play their game. They play it very smartly. They understand the opposition very well, their mentality. They've been consistent for so many years, playing semis and final in all ICC tournaments from 2015 onwards."

The Kiwis are playing their fifth consecutive World Cup semifinal and will look to replicate their win against India four years ago at the same juncture of the tournament.