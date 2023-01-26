"Good partnerships are lifelong" - Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with MS Dhoni in Ranchi

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal caught up with former captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni in his hometown of Ranchi. Chahal is with the Indian team for the first T20I against New Zealand, which is set to be played in the city on Friday, January 27.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 32-year old leg-spinner shared a heartwarming image with the veteran, stating that he had a great time meeting him on Wednesday.

He also mentioned how learning never stops while being around Dhoni while captioning the post:

"Good partnerships are lifelong. Learning never stops when you’re around a Leader like the man standing next to me. Had a great time with Mahi bhai yesterday."

It is worth mentioning that Chahal's ODI and T20I debut came during the tour of Zimbabwe in 2016, under Dhoni's captaincy. The wicketkeeper used to aid the leggie with valuable insights from behind the stumps during his playing days.

Earlier today, Hardik Pandya, who will captain India in the T20I series against New Zealand, also shared a heartwarming image with Dhoni from his meet-up with the former skipper last evening.

Crucial series for Chahal as India take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I in Ranchi

Team India will look to back a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series with a similar display of dominance as they host New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The series opener will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

The Men in Blue recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match T20I series earlier this month and will look to build on the same. Chahal endured a tough series there and things haven't been too smooth for the Haryana lad in recent times.

BCCI @BCCI



We are here for the



#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia Hello RanchiWe are here for the #INDvNZ T20I series opener Hello Ranchi 👋We are here for the #INDvNZ T20I series opener 👏 👏#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia https://t.co/iJ4uSi8Syv

A strong showing in the rubber against the Blackcaps will boost his confidence and ease things for the Indian team as they look to build towards both the 50-over World Cup at home this year and the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States next year.

The second and third T20Is will be played in Lucknow and Ahmedabad on January 29 and February 1, respectively.

Can Yuzvendra Chahal turn his recent run of poor form around in the T20Is against New Zealand? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: [WATCH] MS Dhoni makes a surprise visit to Team India in dressing room ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Ranchi

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes