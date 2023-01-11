"Good to see Rohit Sharma bat in this fashion" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach 

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reserved high praise for Rohit Sharma following the Indian captain's superb batting performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Rajkumar highlighted how Rohit played a brilliant knock on his return from a thumb injury. He opined that the skipper's 143-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill was instrumental in the Men in Blue posting an imposing total of 373 runs.

He also stated that the two Indian openers scored runs at a brisk rate, setting up an ideal platform for Kohli to build on.

"It was good to see Rohit Sharma bat in this fashion, given that he was returning after a break," Rajkumar explained. "Shubman Gill has performed consistently with the bat and was able to do the same in this match as well. India were able to post a mammoth total due to their opening partnership.

"Virat Kohli capitalized on the start given by the two openers. They gave the team an ideal start, scoring runs at a good strike rate. That is why India were able to dominate."

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start, scoring 83 and 70, respectively. Virat Kohli also contributed with a stunning 113-run knock, propelling India to a mammoth total.

The hosts clinched a brilliant 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in Guwahati to go 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

"A flawless performance" - Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma and Co.'s clinical win

During the aforementioned discussion, former keeper-batter Saba Karim also lauded India's top order batters for showing positive intent right from the start.

He suggested that the Indian team is often in trouble when the top three batters fail to perform. Karim also mentioned that the Indian batters played positive cricket, which resulted in them registering a big score.

"It was a big win for Team India," Karim said. "It was a flawless performance. It was good to see the side play attacking cricket right from the first ball. If you play with that approach, there is bound to be positivity in your batting.

"When the top order doesn't perform, it becomes very difficult for the team. However, those batters fired on this occasion, taking India to an imposing total."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of their series on Thursday, January 12. The match is set to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

