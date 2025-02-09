"Good things happen to good people" - India's T20I star reacts to Rohit Sharma's superb ton in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was delighted with ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma roaring back to form. The ace opener stole the show with his batting exploits at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, during the Men in Blue's second ODI of the ongoing series against England.

With India required to chase down a 305-run target, the onus was on Sharma to help his team get off to a flying start. The veteran batter was also under significant pressure following a string of batting failures.

Sharma silenced his naysayers as he roared back to form with a dazzling century. He scored 119 runs off 90 balls, including seven sixes and 12 fours. He ended a 487-day ODI century drought, notching up his 32nd ton in the format.

Reacting to the 37-year-old's batting exploits, Suryakumar wrote on his Instagram story:

"Good things happen to good people. God is great."

Rohit Sharma entertained the viewers with his blistering batting in Cuttack. His stunning knock ended courtesy of an impressive catch by Adil Rashid. He perished to Liam Livingstone while trying to play a big shot on the leg side. The champion batter received a standing ovation from the spectators when he returned to the pavilion following his innings.

"Now that’s how you get back in form" - Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also mighty impressed by Rohit Sharma's knock in Cuttack. He emphasized that this was the perfect way to get back in form.

Commenting on Sharma's century, Pathan wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Now that’s how you get back in form. Brilliant century from Rohit sharma."

Sharma's return to form augurs well for Team India ahead of the crucial 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The side will take on Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 in their first match of the ICC tournament.

