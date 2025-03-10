"Good things happen to good people" - Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming post for Rohit Sharma after India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartwarming post for Rohit Sharma after the 2025 Champions Trophy victory on Sunday, March 9. Under Rohit's astute leadership, Men in Blue emerged victorious in the prestigious ODI tournament by beating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Suryakumar took to his official Instagram handle after the match and dedicated a special post to Rohit. The dashing batter opined that good things happen to good people before stating that Rohit is one of the nicest people out there. He also extended his hearty congratulations.

Suryakumar Yadav wrote on Instagram:

"Our captain does it, again! 🏆 Good things happen to good people, and @rohitsharma45 is one of the nicest, most supportive and approachable people out there. Congratulations on adding another feather to your massively decorated hat, B-RO! 👏"

After being asked to bowl first by the Kiwis, Indian spinners produced another collective performance to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in the first innings. Rohit Sharma then stepped up for his side on the big night and played a brilliant knock of 76 to set up the platform for the run chase. Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34*) also chipped in with sensible knocks to ensure India's safe passage to victorious shores.

"In terms of bowling we were very consistent"- India captain Rohit Sharma after beating New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy final

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma expressed gratitude for the support of fans in Dubai. He also applauded the batting and bowling departments for consistent performances throughout the Champions Trophy.

Reflecting on the victorious campaign, Rohit said:

"Firstly I want to appreciate everyone who came in and supported us. It's not our home ground but they made it our home ground. To get that result in the end was very satisfying. Not just this game but right from the beginning, our spinners from the start stuck to their plans. We do understand their strengths and played that to our advantage. In terms of bowling we were very consistent."

He added:

"Look again KL has a solid mind and doesn't get overawed. With his experience and class we want him to finish the game. He plays the right shot at the right time which allows the other batters to come and bat freely just like Hardik did. The way our batters played was quite brilliant through the tournament."

It is India's second ICC trophy win in nine months in Rohit Sharma's captaincy tenure. Last year, they won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

