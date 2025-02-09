"Got my 50, I'll probably play the next game" - Former England cricketer slams visiting batters for lack of hunger in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen has criticized England batters for their lack of intent to grind and convert their scores in the ODI series against India. Jos Buttler and co. put up a spirited display with the bat compared to the series opener, but gave away control from a comprehensive position to end with 304 runs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

England were comfortably placed after the end of the first powerplay as Phil Salt and Ben Duckett put up yet another dominating partnership for the first wicket. The pair scored 81 runs in 10.5 overs, while Ben Duckett went on to score a fifty. The left-handed batter looked in sublime touch, but could not convert his start after trying to take on Ravindra Jadeja straightaway.

Joe Root played the anchor role to register a fifty at one end, but the likes of Harry Brook and Jos Buttler perished after establishing a start. The lower order largely crumbled, with Liam Livingstone scoring a cameo to push England's total past the 300-run mark.

England arguably failed to make the most of the good batting surface and the solid foundation that was put on. Pietersen blamed the lack of hunger by the batters, and demanded more accountability.

"It seems to me there's just a lack of hunger and a lack of desire to go and get that 130, 140. That's what's missing. Like, it's just too easy. Get 40, get 50, get 60. That's cool. Everything's fine. Got my 50, got my 60. I'll probably play the next game. If I don't, I'll have the day off and go and play golf, and I'm gonna do what I like," Pietersen told the broadcasters during the innings break (via India Today).

"It just seems to me like they're just lacking that bit of something that says, 'Hey, man, come on. Let's get that 100, let's get that 130.' This team here should be scoring 350 today. That's what they should be doing. 304, they might still win this game. They've got a very good chance of still winning this game, but they should be able to be ruthless and get that 350, 360 because they're good enough," he added.

Pietersen's former teammate Steve Harmison had highlighted the same issue on TalkSport after England opted out of training prior to the second ODI. The ex-pacer spoke about how the casual attitude of players is costing England, and further added that something is not right with the current team setup.

"I think there comes a point when you've actually got to sit the guys down" - Kevin Pietersen pleads for an intervention

England's mantra under Brendon McCullum has been to prioritize an entertaining brand of cricket. The agenda was driven with the red-ball side, and the white-ball teams are also embracing an ultra-aggressive approach, more so than before.

Pietersen, however, feels that this current England unit, obsessed with playing an entertaining brand of cricket is complacent, instead of prioritizing results.

"I'm disappointed that now in the last couple of games, no one's gone on to get a big, big, big score. When you have a look at the great one-day sides and you have a look at the side that played for England a number of years ago, and went on to win a World Cup, batters got hundreds, batters got big runs, and I think that there's a level of comfort in this England team that everything's just gonna be okay. And we're gonna play a brand of cricket that we're excited to play," Pietersen implored.

"We're going to be a team that everybody wants to watch. But I think there comes a point when you've actually got to sit the guys down and say, 'Playing for England, you need responsibility and you need to understand and accept that there are consequences for not winning matches. You need to win games of cricket,'" he concluded.

England are on the cusp of yet another series defeat after their 305-run target ended up being well below par. The Men in Blue came out all guns blazing in the run-chase as the visitors failed to control the onslaught by Team India skipper Rohit Sharma.

England have had a horrid tour of India so far, with newly appointed head coach Brendon McCullum faced with several issues to address. They lost the T20I series by 1-4, and could end up with a whitewash in the ODI series if they lose the upcoming series finale.

The third ODI between India and England is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

