"Got to banish all those bad memories and recent memories of England" - Michael Atherton on David Warner ahead of 2023 Ashes series

Former England captain Michael Atherton reckons the upcoming Ashes series will be David Warner's last and he will want to finish on a high due to that. Atherton believes England will leave no stone unturned to keep the pressure on the left-hander and pile on his struggles.

Warner has endured a prolonged lean patch in Test cricket and could not build on his glorious double-hundred against South Africa at the MCG last year. Despite his poor form, the selectors have retained the southpaw for the World Test Championship (WTC) against India and the first two Tests of the subsequent Ashes series.

In his column for Sky Sports, Atherton advised Warner to banish all his previous memories of England and start afresh as he is a world-class player.

"I think the problem for David Warner is of course his form has not been good and his form in the last Ashes, when he came unstuck against Stuart Broad, he averaged I think 9.5 in what was a pretty horrific series for him. So he has got to banish all those bad memories and recent memories of England and try and finish strongly.

"It is going to be his last Ashes tour and last Ashes series, in all probability, and he will want to finish on a high. He is, or has been, a high-class player for a long period of time. They will want to keep the pressure on Warner for all kinds of reasons."

The 55-year-old argued that the selectors had to go for Warner despite his poor form as Australia doesn't have proven openers yet, elaborating:

"Warner has been a great player for a long time, that is the first thing to say. His form has dropped off significantly over the last few years and he is 36 years of age so he is in the last bit of his career. If they had an absolutely top notch, ready-made replacement, then there might have been a stronger case for leaving him out.

"But if you look at those who are in the squad as kind of back-up openers - Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Harris - they are not really established Test-match openers."

The New South Welshman had a horror 2019 Ashes series as Stuart Broad got him on seven out of ten occasions. The veteran also averages only 26 in 13 innings in England with no century.

"They are being led very differently by Stokes and McCullum" - Michael Atherton on England

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton further stated that the current England side will intimidate Australia, given the hosts' aggressive approach and that it will take a mighty effort from the tourists to break their 22-year drought.

"I think Australia will be more fearful than the last series. Obviously Australia are really strong at home, they haven't won in England in 20 years, so they know it is a tough place to come and win.

"England are completely revitalised in the last 12 months under Stokes and McCullum, so they will be facing a very different England side to the one that they faced two winters ago down under when they brushed England aside. The personnel is not that different, but they are being led very differently by Stokes and McCullum."

Since Stokes and McCullum have taken charge, England have lost only two out of the last 12 Tests.

