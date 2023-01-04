"Got to leave their noses out of it" - Simon Doull calls for administrators' non-interference in pitch preparations

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has called for officials to refrain from interfering in the preparation of the pitches. The renowned commentator expressed disappointment at the track produced for the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan's pitches have come under scrutiny in the last two Test series due to their lifelessness, paving the way for high-scoring games. It all started with England slamming 506-4 on the first day in Rawalpindi, with four of their batters scoring centuries. Since then, the curators have failed to produce proper sporting pitches.

Speaking on the Pitch Side show during the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, Doull criticized the pitches stating that it has nothing for any kind of bowler. Doull observed that the deck rendering Mir Hamza toothless despite an excellent first-class record speaks volumes.

Doull said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

"The people above, the hierarchy, have just got to leave their noses out of it. It offers nothing. There is no grass on it. There is no seam movement, and there is no carry. You are picking a guy like Mir Hamza who has a terrific first-class record.

"You pick guys who perform well at that level but they come and bowl on this road. You can’t expect them to do the same job that they're doing at the first-class level if you're going to produce these types of surfaces."

Before the second Test in Karachi, Pakistan's interim Chief of Selector Shahid Afridi promised to produce a lively pitch with more bounce. Nevertheless, the former captain insisted that he still remains dissatisfied with the track.

Second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand heading for a draw

Babar Azam and Kane Williamson standing for the toss. (Credits: Twitter)

After the first Test in Karachi ended in a draw, the second Test could also suffer the same fate after three days of play. The hosts ended Day 3 (Wednesday, January 4) at 407-9, headlined by Saud Shakeel's unbeaten century but still trail by 42 runs.

England, who created history by winning the Test series in Pakistan 3-0 in December, forced a result in all three Tests despite placid pitches. It will be interesting to see if the Kiwis can do the same in the ongoing second Test.

