"Got to have a look at a DVD of Shubman" - Michael Vaughan's massive praise for Indian captain after second hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Shubman Gill's hundred in the second innings of the second Test against Ben Stokes and co. at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Indian skipper scored 161 runs off 162 deliveries to stretch India's lead, and also record his third century of the series already.

Gill came into bat after Karun Nair nicked a delivery off Brydon Carse yet again in the 21st over. The ace batter largely played second fiddle to KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant early on, but then switched gears effortlessly to rake in yet another hundred, on the back of his imperious double ton in the first innings.

His efforts ensured that India had a very safe target, taking the game completely away from England. The hosts need to score close to six runs an over on the final day with seven wickets in hand if they wish to chase down the remaining 536 runs.

Michael Vaughan admitted that the conditions and England's ability mean that a draw is a realistic result, and feels that the batters should be looking at the blueprint set by Gill as to how to play for long hours.

"They have got so many runs in the bank that they can attack with catchers all day, they'll be able to put all the catchers around the bat. What I don't want to see tomorrow is fielders on the boundary all the time. England can't win the game, and this is the first time in the Bazball era that they have arrived on Day 5, and cannot win the game," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"Have they got the mindset? They will think it is boring, because they do not like the word draw. But have they got the discipline, the determination, to bat the whole day out, and try and get a draw. If England get on their bus down to Lord's having drawn this Test match, it is robbery. If England can scrap and fight for a draw, I just wonder how would that dressing room feel," he continued.

The former captain added that he would love to revisit Shubman Gill's innings to observe the technical aspects that he is doing right.

"England need to take a leaf out of that book of Shubman Gill. The leaf of making sure that you nullify the best balls with defence. I've got to have a look at a DVD of Shubman as to how the hell is he doing it so easily. He just looks like he is in a real good space in his mind," Vaughan said.

Shubman Gill has played out 549 deliveries in the Test match across two innings, which is more than what all of England played in the first innings. Barring Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, no batter from the hosts' camp has stayed long enough to make an impact. The top order, especially, has crumbled twice in the Test against the new ball.

"I don't think many gave India a chance" - Michael Vaughan on Shubman Gill and co's turnaround in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India were perceived to be on the ropes after the demoralising defeat in the series opener, Jasprit Bumrah's workload coming into the picture, and the slew of changes that were interpreted to be stemming from pure panic. However, the visitors have dominated the contest from the word go ever since being put into bat first by Ben Stokes.

The Men in Blue have a glorious opportunity to level the series and head into the third Test at Lord's with all of the momentum.

"It's a remarkable turnaround. From how the Headingley Test ended to arriving here, no Jasprit Bumrah, I don't think many gave India a chance. They have dominated this Test match, they have played as good a game of cricket that I have seen from a touring team for a long period of time. If they don't win here, and allow England to get through and get the draw, it will be a remarkable turnaround for England. India deserve to win this game," Vaughan opined.

Despite the odds being stacked against England, Vaughan maintains that England could go on to draw the contest by batting out the entire Day 5 with grit.

"If they can overcome that (first hour of play), and start playing with a real mindset, they can easily bat the day out, because this is still a good pitch. To win big series, five-match series, you cannot just play one way. England have got to play a way that is completely against their natural traits," Vaughan added.

England ended Day 4 at 72-3 after 18 overs, with both Harry Brook and Ollie Pope still unbeaten at the crease. The hosts are still 536 runs away from the target.

