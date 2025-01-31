"Got myself a new football team to support" - Jos Buttler reacts after attending Ed Sheeran’s concert ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

England captain Jos Buttler attended popular singer Ed Sheeran's Pune concert on Thursday, January 30. The artist kicked off his six-city India tour with his show at Yash Lawns in Pune.

Buttler was present at the show alongside his teammates and interacted with Sheeran. The two exchanged jerseys, with the cricket star handing the singer a signed Team England jersey.

Sheeran, on the other hand, presented Buttler with the jersey of football club Ipswich Town. It is worth mentioning that the music artist acquired a minority stake in Ipswich Town last year and is also the Premier League side's front-of-shirt sponsor.

Buttler shared a few pictures on his Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of the concert. Joking that he now has a new football club to support, the England skipper wrote:

"A pleasure to meet you @teddysphotos and watch you perform, incredible talent! Got myself a new football team to support. #edsheeran."

Jos Buttler has been in great batting form in the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and England. The swashbuckling batter is the leading run-getter of the rubber, with 137 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 142.70.

India clinched back-to-back victories in the first two fixtures. England kept the series alive by securing a crucial 26-run victory in the recently concluded third T20I. The fourth match will take place in Pune on Friday, January 31.

"It is the best place to tour" - Jos Buttler on his love for India

Speaking at the sidelines of the Ed Sheeran concert in Pune, Jos Buttler stated that he enjoys visiting India and called it the best place to tour. He pointed out that the Indian fans are very passionate about cricket.

Stating that he enjoys his visits to India, Buttler said during a chat with BookMyShow live (via ANI):

"I have been coming to India for a long time. It is the best place to tour. Their love for the game is unmatched as compared to other places in the world. It is always a pleasure to come back, for IPL etc and to see the support of fans."

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler is set to represent Gujarat Titans (GT) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). He was roped in by the franchise for a whopping ₹15.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

