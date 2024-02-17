“Got nothing but respect for the way you have gone about it” - Nathan Lyon shares heartfelt message for Ravichandran Ashwin

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin for claiming 500 Test wickets by sharing a message for the Indian cricketer on his X handle. While wishing the 37-year-old, he described Ashwin’s journey as an incredible one, adding that he has immense respect for the Indian spinner.

Ashwin became only the second Indian and ninth overall to reach the 500-wicket landmark during Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday, February 16. He dismissed opener Zak Crawley for 15 to reach the milestone.

Following the Indian spinner’s achievement, Lyon took to social media to applaud Ashwin. In a video message posted on X, he said:

“Hey Ash, just want to say massive congratulations on taking 500 Test wickets. It has been an incredible journey to watch. I have got nothing but respect for the way you have gone about it and your skill level.

“It has been amazing to compete against you but also learn off you. So mate, congratulations and plenty more to come,” the Aussie off-spinner added.

Interestingly, Lyon was the eighth bowler to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the feat against Pakistan in Perth in December 2023. Ashwin had congratulated the Aussie with a message on X, which included two GOAT emojis.

Responding to the Indian spinner’s post, Lyon had commented:

“Really appreciated @ashwinravi99. Can’t wait to watch you hit the same milestone.”

36-year-old Lyon has featured in 127 Test matches and has picked up 517 wickets at an average of 30.73, with 23 five-fers and four 10-wicket match hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin joins elite 500-wicket club

With his landmark wicket on Friday in Rajkot, Ashwin joined a rare list of bowlers with 500 or more wickets in Test cricket. He is at number nine on the list of bowlers with most Test wickets.

Of the eight bowlers to have claimed 500 Test wickets before Ashwin, Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list. He ended his career with 800 scalps in 133 matches at an average of 22.72, with 67 five-wicket hauls.

Muralitharan is followed by Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (696), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Lyon (517).

On the list of highest wicket-takers in Tests, Ashwin is followed by South African legend Dale Steyn (439) and India great Kapil Dev (434).

