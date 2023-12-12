Gqeberha weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

After a washout in the first T20I, India and South Africa will travel to St George's Park in Gqeberha for the penultimate game of the series. The much-anticipated encounter will be played on Tuesday, December 12.

India have landed with a younger-looking squad that played in the five-match home T20I series against Australia. Opener Shubman Gill is the only notable addition to the current side. Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the side in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is out with an injury.

The series will present another set of opportunities for the young Indian players to stake a claim for the 2024 T20 World Cup squad, which is only six months away.

South Africa will also go into the game with a similar mindset. The Proteas will look to try out a few players before the ICC event in the West Indies and the USA. All eyes will be on Matthew Breetzke, who has been making the headlines on the domestic circuit.

While the stage is set for a blockbuster encounter, the buzz is around the weather after the first game in Durban was washed out. The weather forecast in Gqeberha suggests a similar fate for the second game as well.

According to Accuweather, there is approximately a 50 percent chance of precipitation throughout the game on Tuesday. It would be cloudy, coupled with heavy wind gusts.

The temperature will hover around 17-10 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is expected to be around 80 percent.

"They will ask Ruturaj to wait" - Aakash Chopra on India's opening combination for 2nd T20I

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels Yashasvi Jaiswal should open the innings with Shubman Gill in the second T20I against South Africa. Chopra believes Ruturaj Gaikwad is a better ODI batter and should be given a chance in the 50-over format.

"So who will open?" Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "I feel they will ask Ruturaj to wait because he plays ODIs as well. So he can play ODIs and they can get Yashasvi and Shubman to open here. In the middle order, I feel Rinku Singh at No. 5 and Jitesh Sharma at No. 6."

Who should open with Shubman Gill in the second T20I vs South Africa? Let us know in the comment section.