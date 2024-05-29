Team India's Suryakumar Yadav won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award for his stunning performances with the bat in 2023. The swashbuckling batter bagged the prestigious prize for the second consecutive year.

Suryakumar is currently in New York for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, where he received his T20I Cricketer of the Year Award. He also got his ICC T20I Team of the Year cap.

It is worth mentioning that he was named the captain of the ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2023. Suryakumar shared a post on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 29, in which he can be seen posing with the award and the cap.

"Grateful 🇮🇳🧿."

"Grateful 🇮🇳🧿."

Suryakumar Yadav notched up two centuries and five fifties in 2023, finishing with 733 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, and Arshdeep Singh.

Suryakumar Yadav is the No. 1 ranked batter in ICC T20I rankings

Suryakumar Yadav retained his top position in the ICC rankings for T20I batters on Wednesday, May 29. He has been one of India's top performers in the format and is expected to be a pivotal cog for the team at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old was on the sidelines after he injured his ankle during India's tour of South Africa last year in December. He returned to action in the recently concluded IPL 2024.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star scored 345 runs across 11 innings at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 167.47. He hit his second IPL ton with an unbeaten 102 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side have begun their preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. They take on Ireland in their opening encounter on June 5 in New York

